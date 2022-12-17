Feeding cats on public property lands Alabama 'cat ladies' in jail

Editor's note: Beverly Roberts is the mother of an employee in the newsroom of the Tuscaloosa News, which is part of the USA TODAY Network. Roberts' son was not involved in the reporting, editing or publication of this story.

WETUMPKA — Sitting in her car on a grassy lot near downtown Wetumpka's Hill and Ready streets on a Saturday morning in June, Mary Alston seemed taken aback but compliant when officers from three patrol cars approached her.

"Y'all have three cop cars because I'm feeding cats?" she said. "Wow, that's unbelievable."

She explained she was there to feed cats and to try to trap them for neutering and spaying to control the population. Police told her the city didn't want her doing that, and that animal control takes care of such things. She was trespassing, they told her, and she had to leave.

About an hour later, police returned to the site where another car was now parked behind Alston. Beverly Roberts, 84, was inside the Toyota Camry. Not long after that, both women were arrested on misdemeanor charges, handcuffed and taken to the Elmore County Jail.

Roberts, Alston and their attorneys say the women were targeted, harassed and roughed up by the responding officers. Police Chief Greg Benton said the arrests were by the book and that the women had been warned “repeatedly” to stop feeding stray cats.

That's the sticker really: which side to believe. Defense attorneys paint the women as animal lovers reaching into their own pockets to meet a need. Sweet ladies who didn't deserve the treatment they received. Now they are branded with arrest and criminal records, in a situation that never should have happened.

The city's police chief holds they were creating a "nuisance" by feeding the cats, and could easily have avoided what happened just by following repeated warnings not to feed animals.

Their trials are set for Oct. 20 in Wetumpka Municipal Court, court records show. Roberts faces charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Alston is charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing government operations, Wetumpka Police Department incident/offense and arrest reports show.

Body cameras worn by the officers captured their interactions with the two women and their arrests. Their attorneys, Terry Luck and retired Montgomery County Circuit Judge William Shashy, provided the Montgomery Advertiser with copies of that footage and police and court reports related to the cases.

“There was absolutely no reason for any of this to happen,” Luck said. “They were feeding (expletive) cats. They were trapping the cats to take them to be fixed. Beverly and Mary were actually helping the city out. By getting the cats spayed or neutered, they were helping to control the population of the feral cats.

“With everything going on in Wetumpka, it took three strapping officers to arrest an 84-year-old and 60-year-old? Really? Because of feeding cats?”

Luck is looking forward to the trials. Without tipping defense strategy, he claims the arrests are baseless and said officers' “physical abuse” of Roberts and Alston never should have occurred. Both women complained about getting bruises on their arms and around their wrists during the arrests.

He says defense research of Wetumpka's ordinances shows no law barring the feeding of feral cats.

Mary Alston holds her cat Big Boy at her home in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

How the arrests unfolded: First contact

Wetumpka officers Jason Crumpton, Brenden Foster and K. Ricks approached Alston as she sat in her car at around 7:30 a.m. on June 25, police reports indicate. A check of records shows the vacant lot is owned by Elmore County.

Alston seemed surprised when she turned and saw the officers and asked what the problem was. When she commented on the number of officers on hand, one of them responded that the number of officers was normal.

An officer told her, “…the city doesn’t want anyone feeding animals.” She's told to leave the area and not return, or she would face trespassing charges.

At one point the footage shows an officer handing Alston’s driver’s license to another officer.

“You need to know how to do this,” he said, apparently out of Alston’s earshot. “Why don’t you tell her to get the f--- out, and don’t come back.”

Officers return to site an hour later

A Wetumpka Police officer grabs Mary Alston, 60, by the arm to pull her from her car for arrest on June 25, 2022.

When officers came back about an hour later, Alston was out of her parked car and talking to Roberts, who had driven to the lot sometime before police returned. Roberts remained in her own vehicle.

One of the officers asked why the women were back at the lot and told them they could both be arrested.

The officers return to a nearby police vehicle to run Roberts' license. "This is the one that they were talking about earlier," Crumpton can be heard saying on his body camera footage after learning that Roberts previously had been trespassed.

Another officer can be heard describing Alston and Roberts as "the cat ladies."

Crumpton sighed and got out of his car. "I can't believe we're going to take an 84-year-old lady to jail."

Officers then spoke to Roberts, while Alston retrieved a live trap from the brush and put it in her trunk. “I promise you, I’m harmless,” Alston told an officer who repeated his instructions for her to leave.

Meanwhile, conversations with Roberts were heating up.

Beverly Roberts and Mary Alston pet Big Boy at Alston’s home in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

'It's going to get ugly if you don't stop'

Roberts says she trespassed in March from the property of the Elmore County Courthouse, which is in downtown Wetumpka. She was placing live traps around the dumpster in the rear of the courthouse in an effort to trap cats to be neutered, Luck said. She was not arrested at that time. The rear of the courthouse can be seen from the spot where both women were arrested in June.

The bodycam footage shows Roberts and Alston seemingly exasperated at the questions and treatment from the officers. Police tell Roberts they are arresting her and to get out of the car. Roberts got out and walked toward Alston to give her the keys to the car. An officer is heard asking Roberts what she was doing and another officer told Alston not to interfere.

"It's going to get ugly if you don't stop," an officer can be heard telling Roberts in the footage. Roberts then turned to the officer, slapped her car keys into his hand, and called him a “son of a b----."

Roberts was handcuffed with her hands in the back and placed in the back of a police patrol vehicle. Alston was also handcuffed and placed in the back of a police patrol vehicle and could be heard yelling on the tapes that she couldn’t breathe in the back of the vehicle.

Both Roberts’ and Alston’s vehicles were towed after the arrests.

The official police account

The police version is as follows:

“When Officer Crumpton made contact with the occupants of the vehicles, it was found that both suspects were feeding and attempting to trap stray cats. Both suspects had previously been trespassed from the area and instructed not to feed the cats. Mary Therese Alston had been trespassed approximately an hour before this contact but had not left the area, so Officer Crumpton gave her another opportunity to leave before being arrested. Alston got in her car, but refused to leave the area and repeatedly attempted to get back out of her car and approach Officer Crumpton, who was speaking with Beverly Roberts. Officer Foster gave Alston multiple commands to leave, but Alston refused and continued trying to intervene with Officer Crumpton’s contact with Roberts. At this time, Officer Foster placed Alson (sic) under arrest. Beverly Roberts was originally trespassed on 3/4/2022 and had been observed in the area multiple times since that date. When Officer Crumpton informed Roberts that she would be going to jail, Roberts began screaming and cursing at Officers and threw her keys at Officer Foster. Roberts was arrested on the above-listed charges and transported to the Elmore County Jail without incident or injury.”

Benton, the police chief, does not dispute what appears in the footage shared with the Advertiser.

“They are accurate and show the arrests were handled within policy,” he said. “Both of these women have been repeatedly warned not to feed cats. It creates a nuisance. When you feed cats, more cats come to the area. If they had heeded those repeated warnings, they would not have been arrested.”

Dealing with issues surrounding stray cats is the responsibility of the city’s animal control officer, Benton said. The chief would not comment on specific facts surrounding the cases, citing the upcoming trials. He did say it is department policy to handcuff suspects in the back, and that multiple officers were sent because there were multiple suspects involved. But the body camera footage shows three officers responded to the first call when Alston was alone. Benton said one of the officers had responded earlier that day when Alston was at the intersection, before the interactions on the videos. That officer returned when Alston was approached the second time, he said.

He said the women were treated like anyone else who would have been in that position with officers.

After Roberts and Alston were taken to jail, one officer remained behind doing paperwork in his vehicle. His phone rang and he addressed the other caller as “Chief.”

He told the caller that the interaction included “…that lady that we were looking for.” And then told the caller, He also told the caller that Alston had nearly been Tased. “She wound up almost whooping all of our a--es,” he said, laughing, apparently in reference to Roberts.

Roberts is described in arrest reports as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

'I was terrified': What happened after the arrests

After the arrests, both women were taken to the county jail, where they were fingerprinted, photographed and booked. They spent several hours in the jail as bond was arranged. Roberts became so upset she said that she passed out and was left on the floor for several minutes before jail personnel came to check on her.

Neither woman has ever been in trouble before, other than Roberts being trespassed in March when she wasn't arrested, and neither woman had ever been arrested before this, Luck said. Roberts is a disabled veteran, serving in the U.S. Army for 20 years before retiring as a sergeant major. Alston is retired from a Montgomery orthopedics office.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening,” Roberts, now 85, said in a later interview. “All we want to do is feed starving cats. I don’t know how anyone could see starving animals and not want to help.”

Roberts prefers to call the cats they were feeding and trapping “community” cats instead of stray or feral cats.

Beverly Roberts and Mary Alston pet Big Boy at Alston’s home in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

When the officers first approached her that morning, Alston thought they had confused her for someone else.

“I was terrified,” she said. “As far as I knew they had mistaken me for someone else who was in trouble. It was degrading to be treated like that. It’s humiliating, our friends know what happened. It’s like I’m being treated as a criminal for helping innocent animals.”

The cats are trapped under what is known as TNR, or trap, neuter and return. The women pay for the cat food and the procedures to neuter the cats. They try to find homes for the cats once they are fixed. Ones that can’t go to homes are returned to the area where they were trapped, but no longer contribute to the population of strays. They estimate they have had about 25 cats neutered.

They have named most of the cats, and the women are “devastated” that they have been unable to feed or come to the aid of the cats since their arrest.

“I drive by and see them and it just breaks my heart,” Roberts said.

Being barred from caring for the cats has “taken away her purpose,” Luck said of Roberts.

She’s a bit of a squeaky wheel in Wetumpka when it comes to animal welfare issues. She pushed to get an ordinance passed that bans dogs from being tied up or tethered. She’s a regular at City Council meetings where she calls attention to incidents of animal abuse or cruelty in the city.

“Beverly's a pain in the neck, but she’s a good pain in the neck,” Luck said. “That’s why she’s been singled out, because she holds the city accountable when it comes to animal welfare issues.”

The treatment of Roberts and Alston is “infuriating,” Luck says.

“Every time I think of these cases, every time I pick up one of the files, it just pisses me off more and more,” he said with a snort of disgust. “The Cat Ladies of Wetumpka! Yeah, boy.

“Public Enemies No. 1 and No. 2!”

