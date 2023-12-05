Feeding community members -- body and mind

Dec. 4—LIMA — Community members were fed Monday not only with food but tools for learning. Center of Science and Industry (COSI) staff members joined the West Ohio Food Bank Distribution on Monday morning where the organization gave out free "learning lunchboxes" to families. The box is filled with activities related to the James Webb Telescope. With the lunchbox, children can make their own "model" of the telescope and understand how it works.

"We are giving these out today for free," COSI Manager of State Public Policy and External Affairs Jake Vasilj said. "We know that STEM is so important for the jobs of tomorrow. So many jobs will require an understanding of STEM. We want to expose kids to the magic of STEM education as early as possible."

The organization created the strategy to distribute the boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. COSI has distributed around 150,000 lunchboxes across the state of Ohio.

"We have been all over the state," Vasilj said. "All 88 counties, 611 school districts and 311 library districts throughout the state. Universally, people are so excited to be engaged in STEM. We try to meet folks where they are and give them hands-on exciting activities. It is not just a learning experience, but they have some fun."

Many community members joined the distribution line. West Ohio Food Bank Chief Operating Officer Wayne Steed said December is always a busy time of year.

"Around the holidays we get more and more families that have never used any of our services come out," Steed said. "We service over 11 counties and we have over 100 agencies in those 11 counties. Any neighbors or family members that need help, that is what we are here for."

For more information on distributions, volunteering or donations visit westohiofoodbank.org.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.