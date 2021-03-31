The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

  • FILE PHOTO: Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo
  • FILE PHOTO: Alaa, an ambulance driver, carries a cat in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo
  • Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib
  • A worker plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib
  • Medical workers examine a cat at a vet clinic in Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib
1 / 5

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

FILE PHOTO: Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo
Khalil Ashawi
·1 min read

By Khalil Ashawi

IDLIB, Syria (Reuters) - When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.

Now his successors at Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more than 1,000 - and feeding time tends to be loud and chaotic.

"Most of the animals are injured because of the war and because their owners had to leave them when they left their homes. We gave (the cats) shelter, medical care and food," its current manager, Mohamad Wattar, said.

Named after a favourite cat of the Italian women who helped to set it up before it relocated, the expanded and fenced-off sanctuary covers 2,000 square metres (21,500 sq ft) of the city, located close to the Turkish border and still held by opposition forces.

(writing by John Stonestreet; editing by Seham Eloraby)

Recommended Stories

  • New WRAL series focuses on murder of Michael Jordan’s father and troubling legal issues

    “Moment of Truth,” available through Amazon Prime, looks at the killing of James Jordan and the questions surrounding the conviction of Daniel Green.

  • "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star charged in fraud scheme

    Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • After Being Rescued from Sealed Plastic Container, Momma Cat and Kittens Now Recuperating

    People with pets they can no longer care for are encouraged to reach out to shelters for help.

  • Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan

    CORINTO, Honduras (Reuters) -Honduran police on Tuesday turned back a U.S.-bound caravan of hundreds of migrants for lacking proper identification papers and proof of negative coronavirus tests, helping the U.S. government contain pressure on its southern border. The migrants, mostly young adults with backpacks and women carrying children, had begun walking in the early morning from a bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula to nearby Choloma, where they hitched rides on trucks and buses. The group was the second large caravan to set out from Honduras this year.

  • Parents of five children die after redwood tree falls on car during holiday

    Family friend says offspring will have ‘lifetime of expenses’ as ‘their lives will forever be changed’

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as debut of the decade turns torrid

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30% in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the company's valuation in a blow to the food delivery group and the London market for initial public offerings (IPO). The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest in the London market in a decade, had been hailed by British finance minister Rishi Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more IPOs by fast-growing technology companies. But the debut had already been overshadowed as some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.

  • U.N. raises $6.4 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -International donors pledged $6.4 billion in humanitarian aid on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war, but short of a $10 billion goal as governments struggle with weakened economies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fifth annual conference held to keep Syrians from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union sought $4.2 billion for people displaced inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts elsewhere in the Middle East. The United Nations had raised more than $7 billion in 2020 and 2019, although U.N. officials will still press for more pledges throughout this year and have time, as the money is split between 2021 and 2022.

  • 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for inciting Jan. 6 riot

    Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory. The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface. He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not." In December, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" The officers are suing for unspecified damages for their injuries and emotional distress. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Biden signs PPP small-business aid extension into law one day before it was set to expire

    Small businesses can now apply for aid from the Paycheck Protection Program through May 31, and applications will be processed through June 30.

  • Amanda Gorman used poetry to overcome her speech impediment

    Amanda Gorman used to erase "r" words from her poems because they were hard to say, but finally embracing these words helped her become a star poet.

  • UN inquiry finds French air strike killed Mali civilians

    France's defence ministry disputes the findings, saying its forces targeted "terrorists".

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • What time do the Dodgers play opening day and every day in 2021?

    Here's the entire schedule for the Dodgers' 2021 MLB season, which opens on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

  • Deliveroo goes 'from hero to zero' after tanking 30% at its London IPO as investors get tough on gig-worker rights

    The food-delivery startup's float comes after a pandemic-related surge in business, as consumers flocked to takeaway food.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • Clippers look like a different team in blowing out Bucks for sixth straight win

    A revitalized Clippers squad on a roll avenged an earlier loss by dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday at Staples Center.

  • Colorado mourns officer killed in Boulder mass shooting

    Hundreds gather for public funeral of Eric Talley, the police officer killed in the Boulder mass shooting.

  • Brad Pitt did 95% of his own stunts in his next movie, says its stunt coordinator

    Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on "Bullet Train," said Pitt is a "natural-born athlete."