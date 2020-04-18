Feeding the beast: How New York's farmers, distributors and food banks are coping with the coronavirus

This week, amid reports of Coronavirus outbreaks causing meatpacking plants to shutter and grocery stores in some parts of the country struggling to keep shelves stocked, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue sought to dispel concerns about food shortages.

“In the United States, we have plenty of food for all of our citizens,” Perdue said during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

“The bare store shelves that you may see in some cities in the country are a demand issue, not a supply issue,” he continued, likening the food supply chain in the United States to an interstate and the widespread closures of restaurants, schools and hotels to a crash causing a traffic jam.

“Our supply chain is sophisticated, efficient, integrated and synchronized, and it’s taken us a few days to relocate the misalignment between institutional settings and grocery settings,” he said. “But that does not mean that we don’t have enough food in this country to feed the American people.”

It is true that, at least for now, the U.S. produces enough food for its citizens, but the gap between producers and consumers is resulting in spot shortages, which are hitting food banks that serve the poor especially hard. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have rippled across the food supply chain, from dairy farmers and meat processing plants to restaurants and school cafeterias, exposing major vulnerabilities in the system that may not be so easy to fix.

While some parts of the food industry have been able to adapt by temporarily changing their business model during this crisis, others are not as flexible. Diminished demand has forced farmers across the country to discarded millions of pounds of fresh produce, while at the same time food banks are seeing a surge in people seeking food assistance, many of them for the first time, as skyrocketing unemployment rates are leaving more Americans unable to afford groceries.

In New York City and the surrounding region, where the coronavirus has hit the hardest, and getting food through crowded streets to feed 8.5 million people is already a daily miracle, the pandemic has required creative solutions, rapid adjustments to long-standing ways of doing business and extraordinary efforts. Here are how some of the components of the region’s supply chain are coping:

Last week, Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, announced that 98 percent of food banks have reported an increase in demand for food assistance since the coronavirus crisis first hit the United States in March.

This trend has been on display in New York City, which was already home to approximately 1.2 million food-insecure residents before it became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Statewide, about 1.2 million people have filed unemployment insurance claims in New York during the past five weeks, though the total number of jobs lost during that time may likely be much higher. (Earlier this month, the New York State Department of Labor completely revamped its website and began tackling a backlog of claims that had quickly piled up after the existing system collapsed under an unprecedented crush of applications.) According to the most recent data released by the New York State Department of Labor this week, New York City led all other regions in the state with 521,112 initial unemployment insurance claims submitted during the previous five week.

Among the organizations grappling with this growing need is City Harvest, a New York City-based nonprofit that distributes millions of pounds of excess food from restaurants, grocers and farms through 400 food pantries, soup kitchens and other food assistance programs around the city. As of Monday evening, a spokesperson for City Harvest told Yahoo News that attendance across its nine Mobile Market locations had increased by 30 percent since about mid-March, noting that “We’ve heard from many new people that they are recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank for New York City, which is also part of Feeding America, told Yahoo News that many of the local food pantries and community kitchens it works with have similarly reported an “extreme uptick in demand” largely driven by people who are “new to the system.” She offered an anecdotal example of one particular partner agency in Jamaica, Queens, which has gone from serving food to about 1,500 people in a typical week to serving upwards of 3,000.

In response to this surge in demand, Gordon said Food Bank for New York City “sent out more than 5 million meals across the city” in the last month, a “considerable uptick” from the roughly 3.5 million monthly meals the organization typically distributes. City Harvest is on track to deliver a total of 68 million pounds of food by the end of its fiscal year on June 30, 2 million more pounds than originally projected.

Large food banks like City Harvest and Food Bank for New York City typically rely on their own networks of smaller, community-based agencies to distribute food through assistance programs like soup kitchens and food pantries. But many of these agencies, which rely heavily for volunteers on retirees, who are in the age group that is at heightened risk for coronavirus, or on teams recruited from large businesses that have closed their own offices, have been unable to field enough workers.

“This is very different [from] a typical disaster,” said Racine Lee Droz, director of food sourcing for City Harvest. “It’s a pandemic, and people are very afraid of being exposed.”

City Harvest works with 284 individual agencies to supply food for 400 soup kitchens and other programs around the city. As of Monday evening, 96 of those agencies, some of which operate multiple programs, had completely shut down. Meanwhile, Food Bank for New York City reported this week that 41 percent of the approximately 1,000 soup kitchens and food pantries it typically serves have either closed their doors or modified their hours during the health crisis.

In response to the closures, City Harvest has partnered with other community organizations to open up 10 new “Emergency Food Distribution Sites” in high-need neighborhoods. To facilitate social distancing at its Mobile Markets, all food is now prebagged for quick and easy pickup.

Gordon said that Food Bank for New York City has also been adjusting its operations to the new realities of life during this pandemic, enlisting the help of large community organizations to facilitate drive-through meal pickups and seniors-only distribution hours for food, particularly in some of the more high-need neighborhoods where traditional food pantries and soup kitchens have been forced to close. It has also started teaming up with companies like Uber Eats to help deliver groceries door-to-door for more vulnerable populations, like the elderly as well as a small but growing number of pregnant women who, Gordon said, have recently been calling the food pantry to find out what services are available.

This week, Food Bank New York City also launched another partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals to provide food, beverages and hygiene products for frontline health care workers.

As New York’s long-standing food banks navigate new hurdles to serving more people in need of food, the local government has also taken a number of steps to address concerns about growing numbers of New Yorkers who will face food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus.

Late last month, shortly after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses — a category that does not include groceries or takeout restaurants — Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Sanitation Department Commissioner Kathryn Garcia to serve as the COVID-19 Food Czar. The city has established a number of its own emergency food programs, including food deliveries for senior citizens and a grab-and-go meal service instituted by the Department of Education after the closure of public schools, which ordinarily offers free meals for all 1.1 million students. Initially intended for children 18 and under, the grab-and-go program has since been expanded to provide meals to anyone who needs one, regardless of age, at 400 sites around the city.

On Wednesday, de Blasio unveiled a new $170 million plan that would employ 11,000 taxi and livery drivers to deliver meals to those who can’t leave their homes, provide personal protective equipment to grocery store workers and triple the emergency allocation to purchase food to $75 million.

“This is a new normal for us that is going to persist for some time,” said Gordon, suggesting that the millions of dollars recently pledged by the mayor’s office may not “go very far because the need is so high.”

Wholesale distributors

According to Feeding America, 59 percent of food banks in its network said they’ve seen declines in inventory since the start of the coronavirus crisis. However, Droz at City Harvest told Yahoo News that volunteers are “responding to hundreds of calls per day for donations.” Droz explained that the recent spikes in donations, particularly of fresh food, have come in waves, following the ripple effect of the pandemic across different facets of the food industry.

“The first wave was catering companies that were canceling all their events, so all that food was being donated to City Harvest,” said Droz. “The second wave was restaurants.”

Droz told Yahoo News that, typically, restaurants make up about 3 percent of the 66 million pounds of food the organization handles in a typical year. But after New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio issued a ban on dining at bars, cafes and restaurants in mid-March, forcing many businesses to close, Droz said City Harvest saw an initial 10 percent increase in donations from restaurants that were suddenly scrambling to put their surplus of unused food to use.

Now, she said, the latest wave of donations has come from wholesale food distributors, who typically supply the restaurants, hotels, schools and other large-scale food service institutions that are now closed. Droz said that, in recent weeks, City Harvest has received tons of fresh produce from Baldor, a Bronx-based wholesaler that typically supplies food to about 10,000 restaurants, hotels and schools around New York City as well as Boston, Washington, D.C., and several other cities along the East Coast.

“Basically, the faucet turned off,”said Benjamin Walker, Baldor’s vice president of sales and marketing, referring to the closures of restaurants, schools, hotels and other food services. “As these cities started to shut down, we saw about 85 percent of our [normal] business evaporate.”

“Luckily,” he continued, “the 10 to 15 percent of our business that we do in retail exploded.”

Walker said at the same time that Baldor’s food service clientele was disappearing, the company saw “up to 300 percent growth in our retail business.”

“That kinda kept the lights on for the first, I want to say, two weeks of the pandemic,” he said.

But the retail market is much different from the food service market, particularly the kinds of high-end, gourmet restaurants Baldor typically supplies. While grocery stores were placing orders for more basic items like broccoli, cauliflower, onions, potatoes, Walker explained, there was suddenly little demand for the specialty produce like watercress, red sienna kale and baby mustard greens that Baldor had in stock for its regular restaurant customers.

“That’s why we had such a surge in donations because ... we still had excess products,” said Walker. The company has since made changes to its inventory to better meet the needs of the current market, eliminating many of those specialty items that are no longer in demand.

“Now we’re kind of back to having our feet underneath us, and our donation amounts have gone back to where they used to be pre-COVID.”

While the retail surge helped offset the loss of Baldor’s restaurant customer base, the company still needed another source of revenue to keep running. So, Walker said, “probably within 48 to 76 hours after they shut down restaurants,” Baldor decided to tackle a completely new business model: home grocery delivery for the general public.

“Never in a million years would we have thought that we’d be doing home deliveries right now,” said Walker. But they knew there was a market for it, as many of the retail businesses they work with were struggling to keep up with increased demand for deliveries from customers now being ordered to stay at home.

Walker explained that Baldor was somewhat uniquely positioned to take this unfamiliar turn because it already had established an e-commerce site for business customers and had a team of developers on-call who could quickly make necessary changes to the website in order to open up the catalog of products to the general public.

“Probably within a week to 10 days, we had more demand than we knew what to do with,” he said. Of course, the transition has hardly been a seamless one, as the quantities of food for sale are still larger than most people are used to seeing at the grocery store. “We sell 40 pounds of chicken breast; we sell 25 pounds of onions,” he said. “We sell 12 loaves of bread, not one.” The smallest unit of chicken available is 5 pounds.

“It's completely different than what we’re used to, but hey, it’s what it is right now and we're making the best of it,” said Walker.

Over the past few weeks, he said, the company has started to make some slight changes to help better serve its new, if temporary clientele, such as breaking down produce and bringing in some more “consumer-friendly items.”

“We’re not quite sure how long we’re going to be in this business, so we’re trying not to completely reinvent our catalog, but we are making adjustments daily,” Walker said, noting that, while the ultimate goal is a return to business as usual, it’s unclear when realistically that will happen.

“My guess is this is going to be a slow burn, and it’s going take a long time for especially the New York food community to get back to where it was.”

Some of Baldor’s competitors have also gotten into the home delivery game. For example, Chef’s Warehouse, another Bronx-based wholesaler that typically caters to high-end restaurants, is offering nationwide deliveries to the public and has pledged to donate 10 percent of its retail profits to furloughed restaurant workers.

U.S. Foods, a major national wholesale distributor that works with approximately 300,000 restaurants, has been another major donor to City Harvest in recent weeks, In addition to increasing donations to food pantries across the country through Feeding America, U.S. Foods also recently announced new partnerships with several national grocery store chains, wholesale grocers and brands that make consumer packaged goods.

Farmers

While Baldor was able to simply eliminate items like baby mustard greens from its inventory when its restaurant customers stopped ordering, that’s not exactly an option for the small farms that specialize in those crops.

“These guys can’t just turn on broccoli and cauliflower and carrots overnight,” said Walker. To support the regional farm economy, Baldor has also begun packaging specialty produce for sale directly to consumers through the Community Supported Agriculture program.

Small specialty farms aren’t the only ones suffering from drastic changes to the supply chain.

Across the country, farmers are reportedly destroying tens of millions of pounds of fresh vegetables, milk, eggs and other foods that had been destined for sale to schools, restaurants and hotels.

Even as many farms have been working with food banks to give away some of their excess goods, the process of donating such massive quantities of perishable goods poses a number of logistical and financial challenges, both for already-struggling farmers and the overwhelmed charities tasked with storing and distributing before they go bad.

“Nobody wants to see food go to waste, especially at a time when there’s increased demand,” said Steve Ammerman, public affairs manager for the New York Farm Bureau.

Ammerman said that the recent disruptions to the food supply chain have been particularly problematic for New York’s dairy industry, the largest component of the state’s agriculture. Most dairy farmers, he explained, don’t have the capacity to process milk themselves, but rather must send the raw product to outside plants to be pasteurized or processed into butter, cheese, yogurt or other products.

Like farmers and wholesalers, processing plants vary in what they are designed to produce based on the type of clients they cater to. As restaurants, schools and other large food service institutions have closed, Ammerman explained, so too have many of the plants that process dairy products for them. Others have sought to reconfigure their production models to serve retail customers, “going from [making] pallets of butter you would purchase for a restaurant to the small blocks you would buy in the grocery store,” said Ammerman.

But the shift hasn’t been widespread enough to absorb all the surplus production, leaving few options for dairy farmers, whose cows must be milked every day, regardless of the fluctuations in market demands.

While Ammerman said farmers in New York have traditionally had strong relationships with the state’s network of food banks, donating millions of pounds each year, the New York Farm Bureau has been working with those organizations to find better, more efficient ways to get fresh produce, including milk and dairy products, from the farmers to the food banks.

Though this effort predates the coronavirus, the disruptions in the food supply caused by the pandemic seem to be exacerbating some of “those gaps in the system” that Ammerman says must be fixed to eliminate waste and distribute food directly to those who need it most.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the New York Farm Bureau outlined a number of steps that could ease the crisis for farmers, especially dairy farmers. The recommendations include direct payments to farms, bulk purchases of dairy products by the USDA and the creation of a voucher program “to facilitate the distribution of donated milk through grocery stores and other venues since some food banks are not geared for highly perishable products.”

In a joint letter sent to Perdue earlier this week, the American Farm Bureau and Feeding America doubled down on the call for a voucher program that “would deepen the relationships between farmers and food banks, allowing them to work directly with one another instead of relying upon third parties and what is sometimes a longer pathway to get food from farms to food bank shelves.” The letter described the paradoxical reality in which farmers are currently being forced to throw away tons of unsellable agricultural goods while “food banks are under tremendous pressure to meet the skyrocketing demand.”

A voucher program, they argue, “is an opportunity for USDA to act quickly to produce a win for food banks and a win for farmers” as well as “a chance for government to serve as a facilitator while clearing bureaucracy and red tape.”

A USDA spokesperson did not respond to Yahoo News’ request for comment on the voucher proposal, though a press release issued Thursday by the American Farm Bureau described the Department’s response to the pitch as “enthusiastic.”

“There is a need,” said Ammerman. “It’s really advantageous for everyone to solve this problem.”

