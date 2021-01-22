'We feel betrayed': Thousands of National Guard sent to sleep in car park after guarding Capitol

Daniel Capurro
Guardsmen rest on the grass of the Capitol - Samuel Corum/Shutterstock
Guardsmen rest on the grass of the Capitol - Samuel Corum/Shutterstock

Thousands of national guardsmen were turfed out of the Capitol building on Thursday and sent to sleep in car parks, before being allowed back in late at night after complaints from lawmakers. Despite the quick reversal, two Republican governors commanded their troops home in protest.

US Capitol police had ordered the reservists to vacate the building and set up camp outdoors or in nearby hotels, with thousands ending up stationed outside or in car parks.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” one of the guardsmen told Politico.

The National Guard were brought into the US capital to provide security after Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The guardsman told the news site that they had been forced to rest in a car park with just a single electrical socket, no internet reception and just one lavatory for 5,000 troops.

All National Guard troops had been told to vacate the Capitol and nearby buildings on Thursday, although it was unclear why.

Initial reports of the move caused outrage among Democratic and Republican Senators and members of Congress alike.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted: “If this is true, it's outrageous. I will get to the bottom of this”. Republican Tom Cotton, tweeted the same message, adding: “we’ll get it fixed”.

By 10pm on Thursday night it was confirmed that the guardsmen would be allowed back into the Capitol complex, with Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran herself, saying: “Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight”.

Guardsmen were seen filing out of the car parks and back to the Capitol building at around midnight.

Despite the swift about-face, the Governors of Florida and New Hampshire said they would withdraw their guardsmen in protest.

“They did an outstanding job serving our nation's capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions,' tweeted New Hampshire’s governor Chris Sununu on Friday morning.

    One of former President Donald Trump's last acts in office was issuing a directive extending free Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses for the next six months, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.It's not just his adult children benefiting — Trump also directed that former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien continue to receive Secret Service protection for six months, two people familiar with the matter told the Post. This 24-hour security, funded by taxpayer money, is expected to cost millions.Under federal law, only Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, and their 14-year-old son, Barron, are entitled to Secret Service protection now that they have left the White House; while Donald and Melania can receive protection for the rest of their lives, Barron is only entitled to it up until his 16th birthday.The Post notes that presidents have the ability to order Secret Service protection for anyone they want, but it is extremely unusual for an outgoing president to order this type of security for their children who are well into adulthood. It is also unclear if there is precedent for ordering security for former aides. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush requested security extensions for their daughters, who were in college when their presidencies ended. Once former President Barack Obama was out of office, his daughters — one in high school, the other on a gap year from college — received a short extension of security.During Trump's presidency, his adult children took more than 4,500 trips, including vacations and business travel for the Trump Organization, the Post reports. Taxpayers paid millions of dollars for Secret Service agents to accompany them on those jaunts.More stories from theweek.com Trump's team fired the White House chief usher right before Biden took office, maybe at Biden's request 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button from the Oval Office