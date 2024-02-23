It’s about to feel colder in South Florida. How low will the wind chill get in Miami?

This is not a drill, Miami. Get your winter coat ready.

A windy cold front moving through South Florida is expected to drop temperatures this weekend and beyond.

How cold will it feel in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach?

Here’s the latest forecast from the National Weather Service:

South Florida resident Timor Klinghofer taking in the sunrise under the cold weather at the Newport Fishing Pier on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Friday

The cold front is anticipated to arrive late Friday night following a temperature high nearing 80 degrees earlier in the day.

But on Friday night, the temperatures should dip into the mid-60s.

Expect a mostly clear evening with 15 to 20 mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday

In the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, the wind chill is forecast to be accompanied by a 50% chance of rain.

Here’s how low the temperatures could feel:

▪ Miami: 68

▪ Homestead: 66

▪ Fort Lauderdale: 65

▪ Palm Beach: 65

But it should feel even colder near Lake Okeechobee with a wind chill in the low 60s.

Then expect a mostly sunny day with a temperature high in the mid-70s and winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Here are the minimum apparent temperatures across Miami-Dade County on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Sunday

The windy conditions should continue early Sunday morning, but not much rain is anticipated.

Here’s how low the temperatures could feel:

▪ Miami: 54

▪ Homestead: 47

▪ Fort Lauderdale: 49

▪ Palm Beach: 54

Near Lake Okeechobee, expect a wind chill in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperature highs in the lower 70s should follow accompanied by 10 mph winds.

Here are the minimum apparent temperatures across Miami-Dade County on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Monday

Here’s how low the temperatures could feel early Monday morning:

▪ Miami: 55

▪ Homestead: 50

▪ Fort Lauderdale: 55

▪ West Palm Beach: 60

Near Lake Okeechobee, expect a wind chill in the upper 40s.

Temperature highs on Monday should reach the mid-70s.

Here are the minimum apparent temperatures across Miami-Dade County on the morning of Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

What comes next?

A gradual warming trend should follow but you might want to keep the winter clothes handy as temperature lows in the upper 50s to the low 60s are forecast Monday night.