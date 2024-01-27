Feel The Fire: Lake Metroparks Farmpark Ice Festival fascinates

Jan. 27—Biting cold, whipping winds, furious flurries.

Typical elements that can give anyone pause when it comes to attending outdoor winter events were completely off the table Jan. 26-27 during the annual Lake Metroparks Farmpark's popular Ice Festival.

In its seventh year, the event attracted hundreds of attendees who gleefully gawked while fire fought to best the fest's signature 6-foot tower of ice.

Spoiler alert: fire won.

Aided by 40-degree temps, the flames consumed the frozen block in less than 30 minutes, causing a partial collapse accompanied by cheers, a figurative throwing in of the towel and the Ohio Players' apropos anthem "Fire" blasting in the background.

Sculptor Aaron Costic, of Broadview Heights-based Elegant Ice Creations has won multiple regional, national, and international awards for his artistry, including Olympic gold in 2006, and his enthusiasm for the craft hasn't waned.

While he travels frequently, Costic's proud to represent "Team Cleveland" in Kirtland year after year.

"This (event) is great because it's always different," he said. "Seeing all the kids, they're so happy when they see the carving, they're squealing, and seeing the look in their eyes when they're staring at the fire, it's really cool....seeing them on the perimeter, focused on this one thing, with their faces all lit up by the fire, it's enjoyable. The fascination doesn't go away."

Visitors also snapped pics with ice-creations, notably legendary Jedi Master Yoda and Olaf from "Frozen."

While the lack of snow elicited no frustration, festgoers relished in the weekend's frivolity, which rounded out with featured ice-carving demonstrations, including speed competitions, food vendors, animal encounters, an ice throne and ice slide, fire pits, an indoor playground and lip-smacking, do-it-yourself s'mores.

Whatever the weather, Farmpark Events Manager Andy McGovern knows Ice Fest stands alone as a Northeast Ohio community heavyweight.

"This remains a fun event, an opportunity for families to get out of the house, even if it's not too winter-ish," he said, patrolling the pavilion near the ice tower. "We've had this (event) when it's been really, really cold, so, naturally, we're going to keep it going when it's not. The enjoyment doesn't stop because of the temperature."

Costic agreed, noting the sustained, primal draw to fire.

"We've been doing this for a while now and we plan to keep doing so," he said. "Most of my winter travel has wrapped up already, so I'm happy to be here to support this celebration."