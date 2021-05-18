Feel like fixing the climate crisis is your personal responsibility? ExxonMobil has been telling you that for 20 years, a study found.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Exxon gas station
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

  • ExxonMobil advertisements blame climate change on "demand" and consumer "needs," a new study found.

  • Internal documents, however, say "fossil fuels" and "carbon dioxide" cause the climate crisis.

  • Two Harvard researchers say ExxonMobil is intentionally deflecting climate responsibility.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

When Naomi Oreskes lectures about climate change, she gets the same question over and over again.

"A member of the audience will say: 'Well, what can I personally do? What can I do as an individual to fix this problem?'" Oreskes, a science historian at Harvard University, told Insider. "Much less frequently do they say: 'What can we do about the way the fossil fuel industry is blocking policy action?'"

It's a common idea: That the best way to fight climate change is by making changes in your own life - using less energy, eating less meat, driving less, flying less. But according to Oreskes and her colleague, Geoffrey Supran, a key source of this sentiment is a set of communications campaigns from ExxonMobil.

The researchers latest analysis indicates that the oil giant started blaming the climate crisis on consumers two decades ago. In a study published last week, Supran and Oreskes analyzed 180 ExxonMobil documents discussing climate change from 1977 to 2014. The set includes internal communications, peer-reviewed publications, and "advertorials" - advertisements fashioned to look like editorials and published in The New York Times op-ed section.

Around the year 2000, the researchers found, a new trend emerged in the company's public-facing communications. The advertisements began to focus on how consumers use energy.

"Be smart about electricity use," one 2007 advertorial suggested, continuing: "Heat and cool your home efficiently." "Improve your gas mileage." "Check your home's greenhouse gas emissions."

Focusing on how consumers power their homes and cars, Oreskes and Supran argue, helps ExxonMobil "downplay" its role in extracting and burning the fossil fuels that are filling the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and raising global temperatures. It places both the blame and the responsibility for solving the problem onto individuals.

Oreskes thinks that these kinds of marketing campaigns from fossil-fuel companies in general helped fuel people's fixation on reducing their carbon footprints. In fact, BP coined the term "carbon footprint" in 2004.

"They talk about energy demand, they talk about need, they talk about use, and they use the term 'consumers.' And this is basically a way of shifting responsibility away from the producers - that is to say them, ExxonMobil - and onto the consumer," Oreskes said.

lightbulb chandelier light fixture
Kitti Kulapanpaichit/AP

A 1997 ad even encourages policy-makers to adopt this energy-saving mindset: "Governments should encourage and promote voluntary actions by industry and citizens that reduce emissions and use energy wisely. Governments can do much to raise public awareness of the importance of energy conservation," it says.

A discrepancy between how ExxonMobil talks privately and publicly

In its internal communications, ExxonMobil didn't talk about consumer demand and energy efficiency very much, the new study found.

"In the private correspondence, they still recognize that climate change is caused by fossil-fuel use. It's caused by the burning and combustion of their product, the thing that they have built their corporation on, which is fossil fuels," Oreskes said. "But in the public language, they use language that seems to shift the responsibility to the consumer."

Oreskes and Supran ran their collection of ExxonMobil documents through a program that analyzed them for language. Advertorials often used the terms "emissions," "risk," "energy," "energy efficient," "meet," "demand," "use," and "need."

exxonmobil iraq oil field flare stack fire
Flames emerge from flare stacks at West Qurna-1 oil field, which is operated by ExxonMobil, in Basra, Iraq January 9, 2020. Essam al-Sudani/Retuers

The internal documents, on the other hand, mentioned carbon dioxide more than 1,000 times. Other terms that appeared the most were "atmosphere" or "atmospheric," "fossil fuel," "ppm" (which stands for parts per million, the metric by which scientists measure atmospheric carbon dioxide), "fossil fuel combustion," and "source."

Oreskes said her findings point to "a systemic discrepancy between the way ExxonMobil has talked about this problem in private, versus the way they've presented it to the public."

In a statement to Insider, however, ExxonMobil alleged that Oreskes has a conflict of interest and pointed to her expert testimony in a climate-related lawsuit last year.

"This research is clearly part of a litigation strategy against ExxonMobil and other energy companies," the statement said.

Oreskes and Supran responded that they have both "served as experts in a number of capacities to groups and organizations involved in fighting climate change."

"These efforts present no conflict of interest," the researchers said. "They are a logical application of our knowledge and expertise."

ExxonMobil added in its statement that the company "is working to reduce company emissions and helping customers reduce their emissions while working on new lower-emission technologies and advocating for effective policies."

To make a difference, 'join forces with other people'

Oreskes and Supran don't think ExxonMobil invented the idea that consumers are responsible for curbing climate change. But they say the company's language has influenced public discourse.

"I do think that the fossil-fuel industry rhetoric is probably part of the reason why so many people think of [climate change] in personal and individualistic terms," Oreskes said. "This is what we've been reading and hearing for an awfully long time."

This isn't to say, though, that individual people can't do anything. If a significant portion of the population powered their homes and cars with renewable energy from solar panels or wind turbines, that would reduce the amount of carbon added to the atmosphere each year. Oreskes has solar panels on her roof and uses halogen lightbulbs in her home. But she recommends against letting lifestyle changes - like "be smart about electricity use" or "improve your gas mileage" - overshadow the bigger picture. About 70% of all industrial carbon emissions come from 100 fossil-fuel companies, according to a 2017 analysis by the charity CDP.

"I can change my lightbulbs as an individual. But I can't change my electricity grid. I can't change the policies that make it harder for renewable energy to compete. For that I have to join forces with other people," Oreskes said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Mitsubishi UFJ pledges net zero emissions in finance portfolio by 2050

    Japan's biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), said it will aim for net zero emissions in its finance portfolio by 2050, responding to pressure to align its business with the targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change. The bank will also be the first Japanese lender to join the United Nations' Net-Zero Banking Alliance, it said in a statement. "In order to lead the way to solutions for climate change, one of the most serious issues facing the world, we will further expand support for customers' efforts towards decarbonisation," the statement said.

  • Harley's shares hit 3-year high on EU-US trade truce

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc's shares soared to their highest level in over three years on Monday after the European Union decided to suspend a planned increase in retaliatory tariffs on the company's motorcycles as part of a partial trade truce with the United States. The EU had threatened to double the tariffs on Harley motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1 in retaliation for steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend the planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months.

  • The Aston Martin DBX will make its way to PH — source

    The local importer of British automotive manufacturer Aston Martin is expected to introduce the luxury crossover DBX to the Philippine market this year. A source shared to Carmudi Philippines that the country will soon be seeing the DBX, saying that it might be introduced in the country within the first half of the year, if everything falls into place. “Hopefully,” the source added, refusing to provide more details. However, the tipster assured that more “information will be given as it develops.” The British luxury crossover was first unveiled in Beijing in November 2019, with the DBX rolled out of the production line in Wales in July 2020. Aston Martin announced back in mid-2020 that it will commence the global deliveries in late July last year. Touted as an SUV with a soul of a sports car, the Aston Martin DBX is equipped with a four-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine mated to a nine-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. The same engine is also found in the Vantage and the DB11—both currently retailed in the Philippines. The output of the powertrain is a maximum of 542hp and 700Nm torque— transferred to an all-wheel drive system. The Aston Martin DBX has 632 liters of boot space and 40:20:40 split folding rear seats. In the UK, the DBX is offered at £158,000 or roughly ₱10.689 million. Photos from Aston Martin Also read: Aston Martin Begins Real-World Tests of Aston Martin DBX, Its First-Ever SUV Formula 1 official Safety and Medical Cars to bear Aston Martin’s famous wings Aston Martin is now back in Formula 1

  • Hyundai construction-duty trucks expected to fast-track infra efforts

    Hyundai Asia Resources, Incorporated (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai trucks and buses in the Philippines, showcases its offering of construction-duty vehicles to help communities adjust to the new normal. According to Hyundai’s local arm, these trucks can be used for key infrastructure projects, like roadways, health-related structures, and isolation facilities. Leading the South Korean automaker’s construction-oriented lineup is the HD36L Maxculado. This light-duty truck is equipped with additional stabilizer bars to increase front-end rigidity and improve steering stability. Enhanced front suspensions and shock absorbers make for uncompromised protection of vehicle and cargo. In terms of volume capacity, the Maxculado offers a longer cargo bed that can accommodate an 11-foot rear deck, and up to 1.7 tons of payload. To help the HD36L haul heavy loads, Hyundai outfitted it with a 2.5-liter diesel engine that gives 128hp and 254Nm of torque. The diesel mill is mated to a six-speed transmission that delivers 53% more torque than its predecessor. Hyundai’s HD series, on the other hand, is designed and engineered for tougher, more challenging work. Both the HD65 and HD787 are trucks that are made with a heat-treated, web-strengthened, ultra-rigid superframe that gives the HD trucks tenacity for performance and safety. Suspension systems in both the HD65 dropside or dump truck, and the HD78 safety loader or crane truck, are optimized with leaf springs and rigid cab suspensions. Both the HD65 and HD78 trucks sport Euro 4-compliant D4GA direct-injection diesel engines with turbochargers capable of putting out 147hp and 578Nm of torque. The powertrains are married to a five-speed manual transmission. For the most demanding of jobs, HARI offers the Xcient. Hyundai used high-strength steel to make this tough truck capable of hauling whatever load on any road. The Xcient is fitted with a front and rear multi-leaf suspension system, a brake system that utilizes a spring-loaded type chamber at the front and rear wheels for service, and parking brakes for maximum braking capacity. Maintenance-wise, the Xcient’s cab tilts at a maximum of 61 degrees. The tilting cylinder was made larger to secure the volume of the tilting pump reservoir. Its upper components are also protected to prevent oil leakage. Know more about Hyundai’s truck and bus offerings by checking their website or by sending them an email at wecare@hyundai-asia.com. Interested customers can request a quote at Hyundai’s e-B2B: easy Booking to Buying platform. Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai Modern PUVs boosts modern transport initiatives in Pangasinan Hyundai reveals uncovered KONA N Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe top trims earn IIHS Top Safety Pick award

  • Colombia president says security forces to lift road blockades

    Road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia will be lifted by security forces in coordination with mayors and provincial governors, President Ivan Duque said on Monday. The sometimes deadly demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. The government says some are connected to criminal and guerrilla groups, which it also blames for sparking looting and other violence.

  • Motorious Readers Can Win This 1967 Pontiac GTO

    Always wanted a 1960s GTO? Now you can add this 1967 Pontiac GTO to your garage.

  • Porsche 924 Carrera GTS rally car restored for Walter Rohrl

    Porsche has just completed restoration of a 924 Carrera GTS rally car. The project was a surprise for the 74th birthday of rally driver Walter Röhrl. Röhrl is a racing legend, but the German native has officially raced for Porsche for only one rally season.

  • U.N. vote on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar postponed

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A 193-member U.N. General Assembly vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution calling "for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions" to Myanmar has been postponed, diplomats said. A spokesman for the U.N. General Assembly president said earlier on Monday that the body was due to vote on Tuesday. The draft resolution calls on the Myanmar military - which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup - to end a state of emergency, stop all violence against peaceful protesters and respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of a November election.

  • Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

    Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over three days at the end of April. According to zoo officials, all the pups and their mothers are healthy and doing well.

  • Caitlin Jenner provokes outrage with post mocking appearance of Biden’s trans health secretary

    ‘Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman’

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Manchin and Murkowski call for bipartisan voting rights bill as For The People Act deadlocks in Senate

    Lawmakers urge congressional leadership to take up John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act