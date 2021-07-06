'I feel good': Biden sends message to Putin about US ability to retaliate for ransomware attacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John T. Bennett
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden sent a thinly veiled threat to Russian leaders Tuesday, saying a ransomware attack allegedly launched from its soil did “minimal” damage in the United States while touting Washington’s ability to strike back.

An offshoot of the Russia-based group REvil has been pinpointed in a weekend attack called the largest cyberattack in world history, impacting thousands of businesses. The gang says it will unlock the affected systems for $70 million in cryptocurrency, which the Biden administration is urging the companies not to pay.

'DC EXCUSE-MAKING': VOTERS BLAME BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS, NOT FILIBUSTER, FOR GRIDLOCK

The attack targeted firms that do IT work for other companies, sending ripples across the globe and closing hundreds of supermarkets in Europe.

The U.S. leader was asked about the attack on Miami-based Kaseya, a software company, just weeks after Biden says he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cybercriminal groups that operate inside his country.

The Kaseya attack did “minimal damage to U.S. businesses,” Biden told reporters after delivering remarks on the federal government’s COVID-19 response and vaccine push.

Following their closed-door summit in Geneva, Switzerland, last month, Biden contended he warned Putin about a U.S. retaliation if the ransomware attacks continued. Specifically, the American president claims he asked his counterpart how he would feel if Russian oil fields were hit with debilitating cyberstrikes.

He repeated that warning on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I feel good,” Biden said, “about our ability to be able to respond.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Hackers, Cybersecurity, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Cryptocurrency, White House

Original Author: John T. Bennett

Original Location: 'I feel good': Biden sends message to Putin about US ability to retaliate for ransomware attacks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kaseya hack floods hundreds of companies with ransomware

    On Friday, a flood of ransomware hit hundreds of companies around the world. A grocery store chain, a public broadcaster, schools, and a national railway system were all hit by the file-encrypting malware, causing disruption and forcing hundreds of businesses to close. The victims had something in common: a key piece of network management and remote control software developed by U.S. technology firm Kaseya.

  • ‘Hope they all get prosecuted,’ SC’s Lindsey Graham says 6 months after Capitol riot

    At least seven South Carolinians have so far been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Hackers demand $70M in biggest ransomware attack on record

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports the latest on the Kaseya ransomware attack.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • James Lankford's election-truther challenger gets 'unheard of' boost from GOP officials

    Frustration with Republican Sen. James Lankford over declining to vote to object to Electoral College results on Jan. 6 is manifesting in “unheard of” support for his election-truther Republican primary opponent from state party officials.

  • Cuomo Declares ‘Disaster Emergency’ on Gun Violence in New York

    At a presentation Tuesday, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a "disaster emergency" on gun violence in New York and issued an executive order expediting funding to address the problem, which he called a new "epidemic."

  • Keystone XL pipeline company announces $15 billion lawsuit against Biden

    The Biden administration is facing a $15 billion lawsuit from the energy firm that owns the Keystone Pipeline System.

  • FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

    A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. “How do we feel about an Intel run around the Capitol tonight?" an unnamed associate asked Duong during a Feb. 13 exchange on the encrypted messaging platform.

  • Troubled waters: U.S. warship leads drills in Russia's back yard

    2 weeks after tense U.K.-Russia encounter off Crimea, commander of USS Ross tells CBS News, "international airspace and waters are for everybody."

  • Fox's New Channel Changes the Climate for Weather TV

    Weather is taking the media industry by storm. Later this year, Rupert Murdoch is set to debut Fox Weather, a 24-hour streaming channel that promises to do for seven-day forecasts what Fox has done for American politics, financial news and sports. Not to be outdone, The Weather Channel — granddaddy of television meteorology — announced the creation of a new streaming service, Weather Channel Plus, that the company believes could reach 30 million subscribers by 2026. Amid a waning appetite for po

  • McAuliffe slammed for saying voting should be ‘easier’ than buying a gun

    Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said voting should be “easier” than purchasing a firearm.

  • Quentin Tarantino Says Burt Reynolds Died Happy After Being Cast in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

    Burt Reynolds was running his lines for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' before he died of a heart attack at the age of 82 on Sept. 6, 2018, Quentin Tarantino says.

  • Why Some People Who Opted For The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Are Getting A Booster

    As the Delta variant of COVID-19 circulates more widely through the United States, people are glancing nervously at England. They’ve used a controversial vaccination strategy: one shot of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, wait 12 weeks (rather than the standard three), then another shot. But data has shown that one shot of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca []

  • Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Seeks Sentencing Delay to Continue Cooperating

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutJoel Greenberg—the Rep. Matt Gaetz wingman who pleaded guilty and is now helping authorities investigate the congressman’s involvement in an underage sex ring—has so much evidence that he needs more than 44 days to share it.In a court document filed Tuesday, Greenberg, the disgraced local tax collector asked a federal judge to push back his sentencing.The letter describes “ongoing cooperation which will not be completed prior to his current sentencing

  • Biden 'reserves the right' to act if Russia doesn't stop ransomware attacks, White House says

    President Joe Biden "reserves the right" to retaliate if Russian President Vladimir Putin opts against cracking down on hackers operating within the country's borders after the online incursion of software company Kaseya.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • Pentagon's $10 billion cloud deal latest Trump move reversed by Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract expected to include its big tech rival Amazon.com. The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 has been on hold after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision under then-President Donald Trump. Trump publicly derided then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

  • Mike Lindell set August 13 as the date in his bonkers theory that Trump will be reinstated as president

    The MyPillow CEO has been hawking a groundless theory that the 2020 election will be overturned and Trump will be president again.

  • Ivanka Trump could be the next target for Manhattan's district attorney, according to a former federal prosecutor

    "They're trying to tell other people, 'You have got to flip, because we have everything,'" said Cynthia Alksne, a former federal prosecutor.

  • Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

    Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new “Second Amendment sanctuary” law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens. The move by Democratic Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council again puts Tucson and Republican-led state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use. The southern Arizona city has long tried to enforce gun laws stricter than the state’s, including mandating background checks for guns purchased on city property and destroying seized firearms.