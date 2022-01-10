'I Feel Good': Georgia Woman Celebrates 104th Birthday

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — One Georgia woman recently celebrated a huge birthday milestone surrounded by friends, family and neighbors. Winnell Cunningham Shaw of Stone Mountain turned 104 years old Friday, WSB-TV reported.

Shaw, who is as sharp as ever and has made aging gracefully look like a piece of cake, was born on Jan. 7, 1918.

"I feel fine!" she told the television station. "I think I've lived to be this old because I was understanding, and I try to live right and do the right things."

"Who has kept you this long?" Shaw was asked.

"Jesus Christ!" Shaw responded.

In her time on earth, Shaw has lived through numerous pivotal moments in U.S. history- including two pandemics: COVID-19 and the Spanish flu. She's also lived through the Great Depression, World War I, World War II, the civil rights movement and much more.

When Shaw was almost three years old, women were finally given the right to vote in 1920 thanks to the 19th amendment.

In 1918, as you can imagine, the cost of living was significantly less than it is today. A loaf of bread cost just seven cents, a sirloin steak 25 cents a pounds, a dozen of eggs cost 34 cents and a quart of milk just 9 cents, according to the website, Make Change.

In 1930, at 12 years old, Shaw moved to Atlanta after her mother and aunt passed away, WSB-TV reported. She went on to graduate from Booker T. Washington High School, the first public high school for African Americans in the state and in the Atlanta Public Schools system.

At the age of 23, she married the love of her life, Frank Shaw, and raised four children. She now has 13 grandchildren.

A caretaker and seamstress for much of her life, today she spends her free time drawing almost daily, family members said.

This article originally appeared on the Stone Mountain-Lithonia Patch