Feel right at home for Chez Noel

Nov. 24—For homeowner Lori Wilkerson, taking part in the Chez Noel holiday home tour has given her a chance to focus on the joy of the season. That's been a needed respite during a challenging period.

"It's been a tough, tough, tough year. My mother-in-law died in January. My husband had five surgeries. My mother died in June and my brother-in-law died in September. So we've had a lot of loss — and plus I lost my dear bird."

Wilkerson said between caring for her husband, David, at home while they continue to run the family's painting contractor business has been a busy cycle with little time to consider holiday planning.

"I thought this is a really good time for me to take charge of my life. My sister-in-law has walked this walk with us and many friends at church and other family members. But it's taken a village."

Participating in the annual event put on by the Assistance League of Bakersfield has helped Wilkerson devote time to an uplifting project. It also allowed her to go a bit bigger with her decorations, which vary slightly each year.

"I don't know if I would have done all this if I hadn't (been involved). I would have done portions of it but probably would have only had three trees instead of five trees or something like that."

One of those trees is small but mighty. Wilkerson's "little choo choo train tree" is also the oldest, amassed from a collection over three decades.

"I started collecting — and my son's 35, my daughter's 30 — so I started collecting them, you know 30 years ago, 32. I don't know how old the oldest one is.

Despite it being a miniature tree, it takes the longest to put up, according to Wilkerson who had her sister-in-law help this year.

"It takes the most (time) because everyone's got to be taken down and wrapped individually."

"I want to be able to give this to either one of my children or my niece and nephew — whoever cries the loudest."

Along with the other trees and garland, Wilkerson is also proud of the three paintings she has by her father, Harlan Ream, who was primarily known for depicting Western scenes. One, titled "For My Lulu" (his nickname for his daughter), is among her most prized possessions.

"My instructions are if my house is ever on fire, you grab my Bible and you start with this painting first. That's the first thing that comes out. Everything else can burn to the ground."

Along with fine festive decor and pieces collected from the couple's travels, Wilkerson also points out a well-worn coffee table that has long been a spot for resting feet or coaster-less drinks. The piece reflects the Wilkersons' desire to make sure people feel comfortable in their home.

"I want people to know even though it's all dolled up for the holidays, this is a lived-in home. It's a welcome home. We have chairs in here. We feed people and normally set up a couple of tables. You know, you put your feet on the furniture in this home. Our dogs are all over the place. It's cleaned up for you guys, but for the most part, you just take all the decorations down and we just live here."

Along with Wilkerson's home, the other two houses that will be featured by Chez Noel include one owned by a Bakersfield College professor that will have an "Around the World" theme with seven trees each representing a different country and another with bold holiday decor a la "The Kardashians."

Proceeds from Chez Noel benefit the Assistance League of Bakersfield's Operation School Bell, a philanthropic program that provides school clothing for local children.

When it finishes up for the year, the league will have helped 2,800 kids through the program, according to Teddi Fanucchi, Assistance League of Bakersfield president.

"We have two different areas that we help with clothing," Fanucchi said. "One of them is through retail. Each family that comes through there ... may gather $100 worth of clothing. And then the other one is through our uniforms section. So for the schools that offer uniforms, we put together nice tote bags, and in the tote bags they receive like three polo shirts, either two pairs of pants or shorts or whatever it is that they want. They'll receive underwear, socks, a nice warm hoodie and shoes."

The nonprofit also offers Operation Hugs, providing the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Fire Department, Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial, and San Joaquin Hospitals with teddy bears for children in trauma situations.

"We had our general meeting on Wednesday, and the gal who chairs that (program) had a card that had written to us and came to the Assistance League from a mother whose son was killed by a drunk driver and his son received one of our Hug bears. And he has not (let it go), I guess he just carries it and it's a comfort."

Those bears provide comfort to all in need. Wilkerson said her husband had one that aided during his recovery from surgery.

"It was a lifesaver for David because he had to have that. I mean, he has no sternum, everything (when he) coughs just hurts."

The Chez Noel home tour will be held Dec. 1 and 2. Visit assistanceleague.org/bakersfield for more information.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.