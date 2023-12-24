‘I feel a loss for the family;’ Neighbors heartbroken after Atlanta house fire kills 3
Authorities are continuing the investigation into what caused a deadly house fire in southwest Atlanta.
Early Saturday, neighbors on Willis Mill Road SW rushed outside and saw a large fire and several explosions come from a nearby home.
“The ground shook, the house shook. I came outside, and there was a burning inferno,” neighbor Eric Falemister said.
Firefighters quickly entered the structure and located a woman and an elderly man who were pulled from the fire and taken to Grady. After a secondary search of the property, officials said crews located one deceased victim in a bedroom.
Fulton County Medical Examiner officials told Channel 2 Action News that three people in total died in the fire. Their identities have not been released.
According to Falemister, the elderly couple pulled from the blaze had lived in the home for decades.
“I feel a loss for the family,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
