‘We feel the love.’ Sheriff values support as man charged in deputy’s death denied bond

An outpouring of “overwhelming” support has continued for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in the week since deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed.

Sheriff Tony Hampton said his department has stuck together as a family to get through tough times after losing Conley, who officials say was shot during a traffic stop on I-75 near Georgetown.

“I can’t say enough about the support that has come in. It is overwhelming ... how people have been here for us and brought all of these things and bringing donations for the family of Deputy Conley,” Hampton said. “Which, they are going to need that, you know, they have two small children. We just appreciate it so much. We feel the love, we know it’s there. It’s reciprocal back to our community.”

Hampton and more than a dozen other deputies were present in a Scott County courtroom Tuesday morning for the arraignment of Steven Sheangshang, 46, who is charged with Conley’s murder.

Sheangshang is charged in Scott County with murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary, vehicle theft, wanton endangerment and fleeing police.

During Sheangshang’s hearing Tuesday, Judge Sarah Hays Spedding denied him bond and entered a not guilty plea for him. Sheangshang’s next hearing hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Conley’s coworkers — including Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton, were present in the courtroom. At Sheangshang’s hearing in Lexington last week, members of the Lexington Police Department filled the courtroom to support Conley. Lexington police assisted on the scene and also helped detain Sheangshang after he allegedly committed several offenses in Lexington.

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office pack the courtroom in support of a fallen deputy, Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line of duty last week during a traffic stop. Taylor Six /tsix@herald-leader.com

Hampton, who was tearful after the hearing, told media he and his office were still processing the events. The sheriff said he reached out to all the members of his staff on Memorial Day to check on them.

Hampton said he and his office were going to be there through the entire court process against Sheangshang, which he expects to be lengthy. He said he hopes it can move forward quickly to give his deputies and Conley’s family peace.

Suspect faces charges in several KY counties

After Sheangshang was arrested, dozens of charges were filed against him across several Kentucky counties. He’s charged with receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of credit cards, burglary and being a fugitive from another state. Charges have been filed against him in Kenton, Woodford, Scott and Fayette counties, according to court records.

He was still being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday, which is where investigators took him after he was arrested in Lexington last week.

On May 24, Sheangshang appeared in Fayette County District Court where he was appointed a public defender. His charges in Fayette County include assault, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His next Fayette County court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 2.

How the shooting unfolded

Sheangshang came into contact with Conley when the deputy performed a traffic stop on I-75 near the 127 mile marker, according to Hampton. While approaching Sheangshang, Conley was fatally shot. Sheangshang allegedly left the scene and drove to a residence on River Run Court in Georgetown, according to his arrest citation.

Once inside, Sheangshang allegedly pointed a handgun at a resident and forced him to provide keys to his vehicle, according to a citation. Sheangshang then drove to Lexington where he allegedly shot a man in the abdomen on Georgetown Road and took his vehicle.

Investigators in Lexington used the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate reader system and traffic cameras to locate the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue. Sheangshang was arrested on Charles Avenue shortly afterwards, according to police.

“Deputy Conley was a top notch deputy, and I don’t feel like he made any errors in judgment or anything like that. I just feel like this senseless thing happened and a coward brought it to us,” Hampton said.

Felony suspects always plead ‘not guilty’ in KY court because they have to. This is why