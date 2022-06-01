'I feel at peace': Johnny Depp reacts to verdict in libel lawsuit against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issued statements after Depp won his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife. Heard partially won her defamation countersuit.
Attorney Jeff Lewis discusses the multi-million defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after the jury ruled in Depp's favor Wednesday.
Johnny Depp got a standing ovation after performing with Jeff Beck in London Tuesday -- while awaiting a verdict in the sensational trial that pitted him against ex-wife Amber Heard. (May 31)
Jury in Johnny Depp's libel suit resumes deliberations while Depp surprises with U.K. shows; Britain prepares for Queen's platinum jubilee; Ukraine's Eurovision winners auction off trophy. (May 31)
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp wins in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
STORY: The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages.Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.
EXCLUSIVE: Coyote co-creator/executive producer David Graziano has been named the new showrunner of Law & Order: SVU for the venerable NBC drama series’ upcoming 24th season. Graziano succeeds Warren Leight who stepped down as showrunner at the end of the current 23rd season after a total of eight years at the helm across two stints. Mariska […]
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, who had sued and countersued each other in Virginia, issued dueling statements after the verdict was read Wednesday.
