Any job will be stressful if you let it be or if you’re the wrong person to have it, but here’s a look at 20 laid-back jobs that can make your day-to-day feel like you’re already retired .

There’s a chance you might discover you’re capable of taking on a career that will keep you living stress-free and on your own terms. Even if you lack specialized skills, just having the right temperament can mean being happy with work others eschew.

Although most people are likely looking forward to the day when they can retire and take it easy, plenty of others are looking hard for ways to take it easy even before they retire. With the right job , you can effectively start your retirement right now, working the hours you want and earning money without punching a clock at the office.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 20 Laid-Back Jobs

Although most people are likely looking forward to the day when they can retire and take it easy, plenty of others are looking hard for ways to take it easy even before they retire. With the right job, you can effectively start your retirement right now, working the hours you want and earning money without punching a clock at the office.

There’s a chance you might discover you’re capable of taking on a career that will keep you living stress-free and on your own terms. Even if you lack specialized skills, just having the right temperament can mean being happy with work others eschew.

Any job will be stressful if you let it be or if you’re the wrong person to have it, but here’s a look at 20 laid-back jobs that can make your day-to-day feel like you’re already retired.

Travel Writer

If you like to travel, you’re likely not going to find a better job than working as a travel writer. Your job is your vacation and your vacation is your job, allowing you to travel and then write about your journeys. And, if you freelance, you can take on as much or as little work that suits you to avoid getting burned out.

Food Critic

If dining out is one of your favorite treats, consider looking for work writing about your favorite meals as a food critic. You can visit restaurants and get compensated for the cost of your meal in addition to getting paid, provided you’re writing a quality review on your experience. Or, if you’re not a foodie, becoming a secret shopper can mean eating for free in exchange for reviewing the overall quality of service.

Freelance Web Developer

If you know how to build a website, you might be able to find plenty of work doing so for other people. There is an abundance of small businesses in need of a solid web presence out there, and if you can build pages for them, it can mean working from home on your own terms while making a good hourly wage.

Although the mean wage of $35.63 an hour might make it one of the lowest-paid jobs in tech, that has a lot to do with how lucrative other positions in the field are. For a job you’re doing from home on your own schedule, it can make for some pretty easy money.

Dog Walker

If you love dogs and know enough of your neighbors, you could consider working as a professional dog walker. Dog walkers will typically charge about $20 to $30 for a 30-minute walk, per Angie’s List. That translates to upwards of $60 an hour, and that’s assuming you aren’t walking more than one dog at a time.

House/Pet Sitter

Few things can feel as sweet as getting paid to squat at someone else’s place, but if you know enough people who regularly travel that’s just what can happen. Feeding cats or watering plants can be your in to getting paid to look after other people’s pads while they’re away, letting you enjoy some fresh scenery and earning money for the privilege.

Librarian

Working at the high end of the profession typically requires a master’s degree in library science, but you might be able to find work at your local library without an advanced degree. If you enjoy silence and reading, odds are good that there will be plenty of both while you also get a chance to help fellow bibliophiles find the books they need — all while earning an average of $28.14 an hour.

Tax Preparer

There’s no official certification necessary to prepare other people’s taxes, so if you have a lot of basic tax know-how, you can charge friends, family or neighbors to take that task off their plates. Just be sure you consult state laws to ensure you meet the requirements where you live.

You won’t necessarily be able to charge as much as a CPA or certified enrolled agent (nor should you, probably), and you’ll likely be pretty busy in the spring, but working hard a few months out of the year can leave you free as a bird for the rest of the time.

Cover Musician

If you’ve got a decent singing voice and some chops on a guitar or piano, you might be able to find gigs singing and playing at local bars. If you can work your way through enough classic rock or show tunes, nearby watering holes could be interested in paying you to keep their customers entertained. You’ll work nights, but if you enjoy performing, this could be a pretty easy gig.