‘I feel like they stole her from us;’ Family suing Defense Department after death of daughter

A Springfield family is suing the Department of Defense hoping to get justice for SPC Kaylie Harris, 545th Military Police Detachment.

She grew up in Springfield and both her father and stepmom now live in Spring Valley.

Her loved ones say she died by suicide while in the army and months after they say another member of the military sexually assaulted her.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with Kaylie’s dad and stepmom Friday and her family believes the military did not care that she was not sexually assaulted.

They tell him that’s why they are taking this legal action.

Her dad and stepmom say Kaylie, who was a military specialist with the military police, came out as gay on social media while she was in the Army in January 2021.

Lewis says she was stationed in Alaska and her family says later that month another man on the base sexually assaulted her. The man was in the Air Force.

The family claims the assault was not investigated properly or taken seriously.

They tell Lewis a couple months after the assault, Kaylie ran into her perpetrator during a training.

Her dad and stepmom say Kaylie then died of suicide a couple of days later.

“She had very specific goals set for what she wanted to do and I feel like they stole her from us,” said Shawn Harris, Kaylie’s father. “I don’t want this to happen to other people. I mean I don’t want other parents to have to go through this. It’s not okay.”

Lewis says the family wants to see changes in the military.

They’ve been in contact with Dayton Congressman Mike Turner and Senator Sherrod Brown.

The father and stepmom would like to see members of the military face hate crime charges when the situation warrants and have started a Facebook page, I Stand with Kaylie Harris .

The Harris’ told Lewis they’ve been trying to get Kaylie’s medical records from the Army but no luck.

A U.S. Army Spokeswoman said to Lewis Friday night the Army does not comment ongoing litigation.

Photos from: Harris Family

