'I feel terrible': Mayor Johnson says no one should be treated like this domestic violence victim was when she went to MPD

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he will work with the city's Police Department and Fire and Police Commission to make sure officers are treating domestic violence victims, and all crime victims, with respect and dignity in the wake of a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation into the death of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling.

Schoeffling, 31, was found shot to death last summer in Milwaukee. In the final 10 months of her life, police officers, probation agents and prosecutors missed the full picture of an escalating series of domestic violence allegations, the investigation found.

Less than two weeks before her death, Schoeffling reported an assault by her ex-boyfriend to an officer at Milwaukee Police District 3. The officer appeared to blame her for the abuse and then called her derogatory names after she left, according to security video obtained by the Journal Sentinel.

"Nobody should be made to feel belittled or unheard or dismissed in the way that the victim in this case was made to feel," Johnson said in an interview.

“I feel terrible about what happened, about the comments that were made about her," he said. "My thing is this: We should be working to make sure that things like this do not happen in the future."

A city official with knowledge of the situation said part of the follow-up will be examining the police investigation into the actions of the officer at District 3. The officer, Shawn Toms, received a district-level review in which two sergeants reminded him about the department's code of conduct which calls for officers to treat members of the public with dignity, respect, courtesy and professionalism.

Mayor wants 'to make sure that this does not happen again'

Johnson said he believes Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is making progress in changing the department's culture.

"I do I think we're headed in the right direction," he said. "That's what we should be focused on is the future and using something like what happened here, in this case, to make sure that this does not happen again, that officers do not treat victims of domestic violence this way, and that we put the department and its officers in the best position to be able to hear, to understand and to refer victims of domestic violence to advocates who can help them.”

Advocates already work out of some district stations. In Schoeffling's case, the officer at District 3 did offer to connect her with an on-site advocate or through the hotline, but she declined, saying she already had spoken to one. Schoeffling repeatedly asked law enforcement to arrest the person she said abused her. Her ex-boyfriend was finally arrested July 27, one day after Schoeffling was found shot to death.

The Journal Sentinel had requested to speak with Norman or another police official about Schoeffling's prior domestic violence reports before publishing the investigation. The requests were denied. Norman has acknowledged domestic violence as a serious issue. Last month, the chief and other officials highlighted new initiatives to address domestic violence.

The department committed seven more officers to the Sensitive Crimes Unit, which investigates domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and missing person cases. The county's highly effective Domestic Violence High Risk Team, which includes police, is using grant money to review more cases. And a new pilot program on the city's near south side will send advocates with officers directly to scenes of domestic violence.

But there are other recommendations that have sat on a shelf for years, dating back to prior mayoral and police chief administrations.

Past proposal pointed to need for more resources and a victim-centered approach

In 2016, a draft Milwaukee Domestic Violence Protocol recommended having two officers dedicated to domestic violence in each district, except for District 1. Many domestic violence reports are taken by district-level officers, not those assigned to Sensitive Crimes, which is located at Sojourner Family Peace Center.

The draft protocol also highlighted the past success of a High-Value Targets initiative that took place from October 2013 through January 2015 in District 4, on the city's northwest side. Two assigned domestic violence officers and an advocate from Sojourner Family Peace Center made welfare checks to victims' homes and monitored the jail calls of suspected abusers who had been arrested.

At the start of the initiative, about 43% of aggravated assaults — which includes shootings, stabbings and severe beatings — in the district were the result of domestic violence. By the end of the initiative, that had dropped to 23%. In addition, 23 of the district's 27 High-Value Targets, or 85%, had been arrested, charged and convicted.

The draft also underscored the need for a victim-centered approach, noting how victims "are left waiting" when a suspect flees and is wanted on misdemeanor or felony charges.

Victims "are informed that law enforcement will not undertake an active search for the offender," according to the draft. "This is unsettling for victims, as the defendant knows where they live, their routine, where their kids attend school, jeopardizing their safety. ... These circumstances exacerbate the distrust of the system by victims, who feel the system cannot protect them."

Where to find help

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at 262-542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

