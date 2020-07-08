'I feel threatened!": Viral video shows shopper throwing tantrum, but who protects workers?

Videos keep cropping up of anti-mask customers acting irrationally at supermarkets, putting workers and shoppers in awkward or unsafe predicaments.

In one of the latest videos, a Costco customer who wasn't wearing a mask balled up his fists, aggressively walked toward someone behind the camera while yelling in the supermarket.

"I feel threatened! Back up!" the angry Florida man said with his chest puffed out. "Threaten me again," he said before walking away. The customer's strong reaction was over an elderly woman asking him to wear a mask, according to documentary film director Billy Corben who posted the video on Twitter.

Costco has required customers and employees to wear face coverings since May.

The short clip is one in a series of videos featuring customers misbehaving in stores during the pandemic. In one video, a customer broke a Target worker's arm. In another, a shopper destroyed a store display. Often, mask adherence is at the center of the issue.

The Florida man was identified as Daniel Maples, an employee at Ted Todd Insurance.

But what's being done to protect workers and employees from the clashes that occur when people don't want to wear masks?

"Not enough," said Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union in Colorado. "While some retailers will ask you to go outside if you refuse to follow rules, many don't want to risk the sale."

Retailers, restaurants and grocery stores often train staff on how to deescalate situations with disorderly customers. But when that doesn't work, the responsibility falls on security guards, said crisis management expert Ronn Torossian, who is at the helm of 5W Public Relations firm.

"Until four months ago, security was simple. It was all about monitoring for theft," Torossian said. "Now, they're having to be trained on how to deal with masks and safety."

'People are cranky'

New York City-based Retail Security Services Inc., said that clients are increasingly asking guards to check people's temperatures, count occupancy and prevent COVID-19-related conflicts from happening in the first place.

A security guard wearing a mask and riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall as the mall reopens in Oklahoma City in this May 1, 2020 file photo.

"People are cranky right now. We're all dying to get out," said Bianca McNamara, national sales manager at Retail Security Services. The firm provides security for big-box retailers, restaurants and banks.

"Security guards get the brunt of the issue. But most of the time, disorderly people just leave. They want to spit on the ground, yell their comments and leave."

In the case of the Costco in Florida, the aggressive patron was kicked out and closely monitored after causing a scene, Corben tweeted, citing information received from the customer that was yelled at.

Once the coast was clear, an associate escorted one of the targeted customers to his car, the tweet said.

Health experts have long said that individual choices can either aid in flattening the curve or accelerate the rate of COVID-19 infection. And stores have been educating customers on safety protocols ever since the pandemic was declared.