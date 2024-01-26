'I feel like I can trust you': Austin district officially hires Segura as superintendent

Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura speaks at a news conference on the first day of school at Marshall Middle School on Monday August 14, 2023.

Matias Segura, who has led the Austin district in a temporary capacity for more than a year, will be the next permanent superintendent of the 73,000-student district.

Board members, who voted unanimously to approve Segura's contract, hope the appointment will bring stability to a district that's undergone significant leadership changes in the last four years.

Segura steps into the position as the district juggles several weighty needs, including funding constraints, continued post-pandemic academic recovery, the rollout of a $2.4 billion bond and state-mandated oversight of the district's chronic special education shortcomings.

After the unanimous vote, the board members praised Segura.

"I feel like I can trust you," President Arati Singh said to Segura. "There's trust on this board."

Vice President Kevin Foster has "full faith and confidence" in Segura, he said.

While trustees noted they'd heard concern that Segura doesn't have an educator's background, which is typical for superintendents, they reiterated their support for him.

"You are a product of AISD and that really helps you understand what we're up against," board member Ofelia Zapata said.

"I'm feeling really, really excited," Segura said. "I am calm and really focused, just knowing these really critically important things be defined."

District 1 school board member Candace Hunter said she voted for Segura's contract because his hiring will help the district move forward and tackle any challenges ahead.

"This is the administration, this is the time for change, for transformational revolutionary change for our children," Hunter said.

Segura will make $362,250 in the position, according to his contract, which was released Thursday night. His contract will begin Feb. 15 and run through Aug. 31, 2028.

Segura's path to the position was unlike that of a typical superintendent search.

The district's leadership has been in question since June 2022, when Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde left Austin to run the Dallas district. She joined the Austin district in August 2020, after longtime Superintendent Paul Cruz resigned.

Anthony Mays stepped in as interim superintendent during the 2022 summer but left that December to take the superintendent job in the Alief school district in southwest Houston.

Segura stepped into the temporary role in January 2023, intending to lead the district for six months while board members could launch the search for a new leader. The board later extended his contract past the six month mark.

In the fall, the board decided to forego a national search — a typical procedure when districts look for superintendents — and instead posted an application. At the time, board members said they had a promising internal candidate.

On Dec. 14, the board named Segura its top pick for superintendent. It's common in Texas that school boards only name one finalist for a superintendent position. Texas districts must wait 21 days between naming their finalist and offering a job contract.

A Bowie High School graduate, Segura has worked at the district since 2018. Before stepping into the superintendent role in January 2023, he was the operations chief and oversaw construction, facilities and maintenance. He largely led the rollout of the $1.1 billion bond package approved by voters in 2017.

During a question-and-answer session Saturday at Marshall Middle School, several parents and community members who attended noted they were optimistic for Segura's tenure as superintendent. During the session, students, parents and others asked Segura questions about school safety, long-term planning and special education.

Margarita Acuña Mintzer, who has a 6 and a 7 year old in the district, likes that Segura seems open about the constraints he's working under.

"I think that he's genuine," Acuña Mintzer said. "I think that he knows the district."

Anton Morris also felt like Segura presented himself as someone who had "no fluff." This year is Morris' first as a parent in the Austin district. His daughter attends Northeast Early College High School.

"He won my trust today," Morris said Saturday. "He seems to have a comprehensive understanding of the district and the needs."

In the interim role, Segura earns $315,908.90 annually, plus a $720 cellphone stipend and a $9,000 travel stipend, according to district records.

Segura expects to obtain his superintendent certification by June, according to his application. Because Segura doesn't yet have the certificate, the district is seeking a waiver from the Texas Education Agency.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin school board hires Matias Segura as superintendent