‘I feel unsafe’: A return to in-person classes spurs growing concern over vaccine mandates

A growing number of parents, educators and school staff in the U.S. are wary of a full return to in-person classes this fall at colleges and universities that do not have vaccine mandates on campus. This comes after most schools were fully remote or had instituted hybrid learning models over the past academic school year.



Despite rigorous trials involving tens of thousands of people and conclusive research that shows that the three emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing the spread of the disease as well as death from it, many Americans remain skeptical. Others simply find that getting the vaccine is an inconvenience.