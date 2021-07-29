‘I feel unsafe’: A return to in-person classes spurs growing concern over vaccine mandates

A growing number of parents, educators and school staff in the U.S. are wary of a full return to in-person classes this fall at colleges and universities that do not have vaccine mandates on campus. This comes after most schools were fully remote or had instituted hybrid learning models over the past academic school year.

Despite rigorous trials involving tens of thousands of people and conclusive research that shows that the three emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing the spread of the disease as well as death from it, many Americans remain skeptical. Others simply find that getting the vaccine is an inconvenience.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 rules at Miami-Dade Schools are changing. Entire classes won’t need to quarantine.

    Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Thursday announced some of its expected COVID-19 rules for the 2021-2022 school year. One of the big changes: Entire classrooms won’t have to quarantine if a student, teacher or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

  • Parents stick with home schooling as CDC flip-flops on mask guidance

    "Let's do this!" Michelle Carter, a stay-at-home mother in Midlothian, Virginia, told her son Toby at Target.

  • CDC director addresses changing mask guidance

    The CDC changed its mask guidance due to rising COVID-19 cases, advising that fully-vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

  • Minnesota schools "all over the board" with mask-wearing guidance

    Minnesota and federal health officials are urging universal masking in schools this fall, but not all local districts are following suit so far.Driving the news: The Minnesota Department of Health issued new back-to-school guidance Wednesday, encouraging mask use indoors for students and teachers regardless of vaccination status. Unlike last year, the state won't mandate mask use. Decisions will be up to local districts and school boards.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insig

  • Arkansas recommends unvaccinated students, staff wear masks this fall

    In guidelines issued Tuesday, the governor's office, Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health recommend that unvaccinated students, faculty and staff wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.Individuals exposed to COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 10 days, or seven days with a negative test.Vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 will not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • 'The Demi Lovato Show': Olivia Munn encourages anyone with suicidal thoughts to 'hold on'

    Olivia Munn sat down with Demi Lovato during the first episode of the singer's new Roku series "The Demi Lovato Show," which premieres Friday.

  • What are the early signs of pregnancy? The symptoms to first look out for when you’re expecting

    If you've missed a period and experience any of these symptoms, get a pregnancy test ASAP.

  • University of Missouri decides campus mask rules, vaccine incentives as COVID surges

    Masks will be required in class and some other indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

  • Older Adults Battle Long-Term Effects of COVID-19

    Seniors are more likely to suffer from long COVID, and it's unclear when, or even if, they will fully recover.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. school masks debate erupts anew weeks before classes resume

    In pandemic-pummeled Florida, angry parents clashed with Broward County school board members this week over whether their children will be forced to wear masks in class. In South Carolina, school officials reminded parents that state lawmakers have barred mask mandates. In states such as North Carolina and Alabama, some public school districts announced they will require face coverings for students even as neighboring counties told parents masks will remain optional.

  • School-aged kids in Louisiana have the third largest number of COVID infections

    The largest children's hospital in Louisiana is seeing the COVID-19 rate among pediatric patients jump in the last week. “CBS This Morning” lead national correspondent David Begnaud spoke with the physician-in-chief at the hospital who says the Delta variant is making children more ill and they now require higher levels of care.

  • Texas parents can decide to hold their children back a grade next year. Should they?

    TEA guidance and years of research show that retaining a student in the same grade can’t be the only tool used in recouping lost learning time.

  • Kansas City federal prosecutors plan workarounds to new Missouri gun law, emails show

    A federal prosecutor told local police his office would force them to testify by subpoena if needed.

  • Disney taking yet another stab at The Haunted Mansion movie

    As Jungle Cruise pulls up to the theater and VOD shores, the Mouse House is already plundering Disney theme parks for their next ride-based movie. The Haunted Mansion has long been in Disney’s sights for an adaptation, even going so far as to actually making a version in 2003. Now, Disney is tapping Justin Simien (Dear White People) to direct a newer, faster, cooler version.

  • Jan. 6 hearings opportunity for Biden and Democrats to shore up pro-police credentials

    President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats may reap political benefits from relitigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill breach after the House select committee investigating the violence convened for the first time.

  • Colleges with no vaccine or mask mandates roil parents and professors: 'I'm terrified'

    A growing number of parents, educators and school staff in the U.S. are wary of a full return to in-person classes this fall at colleges and universities that do not have vaccine mandates on campus.

  • Nebraska largely scraps gender identity lessons after uproar

    Nebraska education officials announced Thursday that they have largely scrapped plans for gender identity lessons in public school curriculum after an uproar from conservatives who argued that the topics weren't appropriate for children. The new draft of the proposed sexual standards from the Nebraska Department of Education came after agency officials faced intense criticism from parents, school boards, state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who held town hall events to blast the proposal. Opponents flooded a meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Education, an elected board that oversees the agency.

  • US extends expiration dates on J&J COVID vaccine to 6 months

    Federal health regulators on Wednesday again extended the expiration dates on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to J&J that the shots remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored and refrigerated. It's the second time the FDA has extended the shelf life on the vaccines since June, when the agency said they could be used for up to 4 1/2 months.

  • Climate bid faces tricky path over money for electric cars

    The bipartisan compromise on infrastructure cuts in half President Joe Biden’s call for $15 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging outlets, raising the stakes as the administration seeks to win auto industry cooperation on anti-pollution rules to curb climate change. The Senate legislation provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a national network of charging outlets, an amount that analysts say is a good start but isn't enough to spur widespread electric vehicle adoption. Biden has made combating climate change a policy priority, and the broad compromise bill reached after intense negotiations takes some steps toward his goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

  • What Do You Give the Former President Who Has Everything? Minority Ownership in NBA Africa, Of Course

    Our Forever President Barack Obama, who abandoned foreign policy in order to drop podcasts, curate playlists, and launch a cinematic universe that would put Marvel’s to shame, is now a strategic partner and minority owner of NBA Africa because of course, he is.