Is Feelgood Svenska AB (publ)’s (STO:FEEL) 19% ROCE Any Good?

Today we’ll look at Feelgood Svenska AB (publ) (STO:FEEL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Feelgood Svenska:

0.19 = kr33m ÷ (kr305m – kr108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Feelgood Svenska has an ROCE of 19%.

Is Feelgood Svenska’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Feelgood Svenska’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Healthcare industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Feelgood Svenska’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Feelgood Svenska delivered an ROCE of 19%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Feelgood Svenska has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Feelgood Svenska’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Feelgood Svenska has total liabilities of kr108m and total assets of kr305m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. Feelgood Svenska’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Feelgood Svenska’s ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.