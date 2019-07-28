Should You Like Feelgood Svenska AB (publ)’s (STO:FEEL) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Feelgood Svenska AB (publ) (STO:FEEL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.
First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.
Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?
ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.
How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?
Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)
Or for Feelgood Svenska:
0.12 = kr35m ÷ (kr488m - kr197m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)
So, Feelgood Svenska has an ROCE of 12%.
Does Feelgood Svenska Have A Good ROCE?
One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Feelgood Svenska's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.0% average in the Healthcare industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Feelgood Svenska sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.
Our data shows that Feelgood Svenska currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 6.7% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Feelgood Svenska's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.
Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Feelgood Svenska is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Feelgood Svenska's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE
Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.
Feelgood Svenska has total liabilities of kr197m and total assets of kr488m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. Feelgood Svenska has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.
What We Can Learn From Feelgood Svenska's ROCE
While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Feelgood Svenska shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.
