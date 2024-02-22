Feeling brave (or crazy)? Jersey Shore's biggest polar plunge returns to Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - It's the biggest ocean plunge at the Jersey Shore, with thousands participating. And on Saturday, the annual Seaside Heights Polar Plunge returns to the beachfront.

The plunge, sponsored by law enforcement agencies as part of the annual fundraising for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raises money for Special Olympics. People come from throughout the state to participate in the plunge, with many forming teams to raise more money.

The forecast for Saturday is a chilly one: sunny and breezy with a high temperature of 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Ocean water temperature is about 42 degrees.

Last year, more than 7,500 plungers took a dip in the freezing sea, raising more than $2.5 million for Special Olympics, which helps fund equipment, training and health screenings for people with intellectual disabilities.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blaine Avenue, and plungers will start heading to the beach at 12:30 p.m., before taking a dip in the ocean at 1 p.m. The plunge takes place on the beach in front of Spicy's Restaurant, 500 Boardwalk.

Expect some traffic delays getting on and off the barrier island on Saturday due to the expected large volume of plungers and spectators.

You can still register online for the plunge at www.plungeseaside.org.

