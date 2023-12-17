Feeling the college application crunch? Here are a few tips.

High school seniors nationwide are in the final weeks before college and university applications typically come due.

While early decision deadlines have long since passed, most schools have deadlines in early January for regular admission. Doug Christiansen, who serves as the dean of admission at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, said the school usually receives around 46,000 applications each year. More than half of those come in between December and January.

As students pace through the college application crunch, Christiansen offered some expert advice on how to tailor their applications, along with tips for younger students who are still in the search process.

Tips for finishing college applications, essays

Be authentic to who you are

Writing an essay can seem daunting to students, especially as they're eager to impress. Christiansen encourages applicants to stick with their strong suits. If a student is naturally funny, weave that into the essay. But if not, he says, it's best to stick with the applicant's true personality.

"Don't try to write it to what you think the admissions committee wants," he said.

It's also a good idea for applicants to have someone review an essay, but not to override a student's personal style.

"Don't ever lose your voice in the essay," Christiansen said.

Demonstrate growth, not just skills or activities

When listing or writing about extracurricular activities, along with academic achievements, Christiansen encourages students to choose things that not only show what they've learned but also how they've grown through those things.

"We would much prefer someone who's ... really developed a passion," he said. Maybe they started as a member, then they move to a leadership role, then a more senior leadership role. What we're looking for is those students who have made a difference."

Students can also ask people who know them well to look over their lists of extracurriculars and accomplishments to make sure they didn't forget anything important.

Include your work history

Some students may have fewer traditional extracurricular activities, like clubs or community service, to list because they chose to work or needed to in order to help support themselves or their families. But seeing a student's consistency and growth through work experience is valuable for admissions committees, Christiansen said.

Don't procrastinate

As students finish up exams and the flurry of activities that come with the holiday seasons, Christiansen encourages them to not lose focus on their applications.

"Get it done and enjoy your winter break," he said. "Don't wait till the last minute, because it just brings undue stress.

What to consider in the college search process

Aim for the best match, but be open

It can be tempting to get fixated on only a handful of schools, Christiansen said, but it's important to consider a variety as students first start the search process. He encourages students to start with a larger list then whittle it down to what schools they want to visit and ultimately apply to. He also encourages students to remain open to local or in-state schools, even if they're eager to leave home.

"It's really important to think about what is the best fit for you," he said. "Where will you thrive as a student?"

While Christiansen says it's important to start with a wide variety of schools, students should be judicious in how many applications they submit as they narrow the search.

"I've seen so many students that apply to way too many schools get admitted to most of them, and they're paralyzed when they have to make a decision," he said.

Start looking, visiting as early as you can

It's a good idea to start looking at schools by junior year, if not sooner, according to Christiansen. It's also a good idea to visit campuses as soon as possible. While information online and virtual visits are helpful tools, physically visiting a campus, when possible, can give students a sense of the surrounding area, the atmosphere of the school and even the weather — especially if it's different than what a student is used to.

Don't rule out schools based on finances

During the search process, some students may skip over schools they assume are too expensive for them. However, a wide variety of grants, scholarships and other financial aid are available for prospective students. It's important to research those options thoroughly, Christiansen said.

"Just because you think it's expensive, don't eliminate it early," he said. "Be focused on your grades. Be focused on your academics."

Looking for more tips?

Vanderbilt offers a free resource for students in the college search and application process. Visit admissions.vanderbilt.edu/apply/expert-advice to learn more.

