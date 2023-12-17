Feeling lucky? Here is how to check your Arizona lottery tickets

Feeling lucky? If you picked up an Arizona lottery ticket and want to check to see if you have won, there are multiple ways to do so.

In order to join Arizona's circle of lottery winners, you will have to keep up with the status of your ticket and see if you need to claim a prize. Whether it's Scratchers, Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play or any other Arizona lottery game, there is always a way to easily check your ticket.

Here are the multiple ways to check your lottery tickets and see if you won big.

Arizona Lottery Players Club app

After downloading the Arizona Lottery Players Club app, lottery players can scan or enter all of their eligible tickets.

The app requires a one-time login. Once on the app, players can manually enter or scan in tickets to add promotions, check tickets, enter drawings and see winning number updates.

Arizona Lottery website

Players can check the Arizona Lottery website at www.arizonalottery.com to find the winning numbers for games.

Each game will have the title, drawing date, winning numbers and prize value listed.

Watch the drawing live

You can watch the live drawing at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday on the Powerball website.

The Mega Millions drawing is at 8 p.m. Arizona time every Friday. You can watch live on the Mega Millions YouTube channel.

Call one of the following numbers

The Arizona Lottery said you can call these local hotline numbers for winning numbers:

Phoenix: 480-829-7425

Tucson: 520-325-9141

For callers outside of metro areas: 1-800-499-3798

Scratch and scan

At any scratch and scan retailer, you can buy your scratch and scan ticket at the checkout counter. The tickets will then be activated. After scratching the play area on the ticket, you can check to see if you have won by scanning the QR code on your phone. If you win, save the redemption bar code to your phone and redeem at any Arizona Lottery retailer.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Are you a winner? Here's how to check your Arizona lottery tickets