Feeling stressed during the holiday season? Here’s what you can do to cope

The holiday season is traditionally a time for family and friends to come together, but what if you are one of the many who struggle mentally during this stretch?

Kettering Health licensed counselor Julie Manuel says identifying that you are feeling overwhelmed is the key.

“It’s okay to let people know this is what I have enough of and this is what I don’t have enough,” Manuel said. “So set nice healthy boundaries with your family, your friends, your work, and make those choices healthy choices.”

>> Man steals Christmas decorations 30 minutes after being released from jail, police say

In other cases it’s loneliness that takes hold. Whether it’s the loss of a loved one or isolation, Manuel adds it’s important to seek out connection rather than withdrawing inside.

“We’re not designed to be alone. So connecting into your community, whoever that might be,” Manuel said. “So maybe family, friends, your co-workers, or even your pickleball game right? So whoever it is that you have a tight connection with, even if that means I’m going for dinner but I can’t stay the whole time. That’s okay.”

>> On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and robbed a bank in Ohio

For those who see a loved one struggling, remember if you step in to help, follow through.

“I think you have to be prepared sometimes for those awkward conversations and be okay with when someone responds. ‘Yeah, you know, I’m really struggling. I’m just not doing well,’ and not just blow that off but actually take a minute and just listen to hear what they’re actually saying instead of listening to respond. Listen with compassion, hear what they’re saying, and then just be there for them.”

Manuel also suggests if you’re going to be away from loved ones during the holidays set up scheduled calls or get-togethers on platforms like Zoom or Facetime to make sure you stay connected.