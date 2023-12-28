Feeling warm? December in Akron and Canton is shaping up to be one for the record books

Shannon Bush helps her daughter as she tries skating for the first time at ice skating ring during he 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls.

Feeling a bit toasty so far this winter?

You are not imaging things.

It has been an unseasonably warm December in Akron and Canton.

And with just a few days left before we ring in the New Year and a new month, the region is on pace to be among the Top 10 warmest Decembers on record.

Doug Kahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland, said the average temperature in Greater Akron for the month as of Thursday is 39.6 degrees.

That's much warmer than the average temperature of 33.4 degrees for the month.

But well shy of the all-time record average temperature of 44 degrees set back in 2015.

"We are still warm but not on track to break a record," Kahn said.

Although temperatures are expected get cooler toward New Years. he said, it looks pretty certain that this December will come in as the fifth coldest on record.

Weather records for Akron and Canton date back to 1867.

What's the forecast for New Years?

Confetti will not be the only thing flying in the air on New Year's Eve in Akron and Canton.

Kahn said it is very likely that some raindrops and even snowflakes will be in the air too.

But the rain and snow should not be enough to cause any travel problems.

"There's no big storms on the horizon," Kahn said.

Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s with lows in the 20s as the region ushers in a new year.

Why is it so warm?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says El Niño has arrived in Ohio for the winter.

This means winter will be anything but typical for the Buckeye State this year.

And it's shaping up to be what is considered a "super" event, with a higher likelihood of a mild Ohio winter.

There have been 12 past moderate to strong El Niño events between 1950 and 2022.

What is an El Niño?

The weather phenomena known as an El Niño is created when water temperatures are warmer than usual in the Pacific Ocean.

This impacts the jet stream across the country. For the Great Lakes and Ohio, this typically pushes the colder air farther north and means a warmer and drier winter.

Another impact of El Niño in Ohio is a likelihood for below normal precipitation.

Craig Webb, who resolves to write more weather stories in 2024, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

