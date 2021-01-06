'It feels like a brand new day': Chuck Schumer celebrates Senate control after Democrats win Georgia runoffs

Oma Seddiq
GettyImages chuck schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took a victory lap on Wednesday morning after Democrats swept the Georgia runoffs.

  • Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, according to projections by Insider and Decision Desk HQ.

  • The wins give Democrats control of the Senate for the first time in six years.

  • "As Majority Leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people," Schumer said.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday morning celebrated Democrats retaking the Senate after winning runoffs in Georgia.

"It feels like a brand new day," the top Democrat of New York said. "For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate - and that will be very good for the American people."

The victory statement comes after Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a special election late Tuesday, according to Insider and Decision Desk HQ. The wins make history: Warnock will become the first Black senator from Georgia in US history, and Ossoff the state's first Jewish senator. 

"We are grateful to everyone in Georgia and across the country who volunteered their time, donated what they could, and worked so hard to elect new leadership in Washington," Schumer said. "I am so proud of both of their campaigns and excited to welcome them to the Senate."

The Senate will now be evenly split 50-50, with Vice-President elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Albeit a slim one, Democrats had been vying to regain the majority, which will grant them a big opening to assist incoming President-elect Joe Biden in fulfilling more of his wide-ranging agenda, from tackling the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and racial justice. The 2020 election results give Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House for the first time in a decade. 

"America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand," Schumer said. "Senate Democrats know America is hurting - help is on the way."

As the top Democrat in the upper chamber, Schumer will likely become the next majority leader, demoting current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to minority leader. The respective caucuses vote on these positions at the start of each Congress.

Schumer's new title makes him the first Jewish lawmaker to become Senate majority leader in US history, and the first New Yorker to hold that post.

"As Majority Leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people," Schumer said.

 

The upcoming shakeup in Washington, DC, comes as Congress is due for a joint session on Wednesday to finalize Biden's 2020 victory. The electoral certification is expected to be filled with drama, as dozens of Republicans have pledged that they plan to object to the process - to the liking of President Donald Trump, who still has not acknowledged his election loss. However, the plan is virtually guaranteed to collapse and will not alter the outcome of the presidential race. 

Trump on Wednesday morning continued to falsely claim that Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over the certification process, has the power to challenge the election. He does not.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • AdEnergyBillCruncher

    Sunnyvale, California: Say Bye To Expenisve Solar Panels

    Do this instead of buying expensive solar panels. It's absolutely genius. This program has power companies furious.

  • In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy

    The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of an Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon — the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut's airport to commemorate the slain general's supportive role in Lebanon's wars with Israel.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • AdPost Fun

    His Dog Stared At The Wall, Look what he found...

    George Miller watched as his dog Crosby stared at one of the walls of their home, day in and day out. Finally, he decided to install a camera...

  • Former Chinese Communist party official sentenced to death in high-profile bribery and bigamy case

    The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, corruption, and also bigamy. Lai Xiaomin, a former Communist Party member, gave a detailed televised confession on state broadcaster CCTV last January, which showed footage of safes and cabinets stuffed with cash in a Beijing apartment allegedly belonging to him. Lai had abused his position in attempting to obtain the vast sum, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said, describing the bribes as "extremely large" and labelling the circumstances "particularly serious". He had shown "extreme malicious intent," the court ruling added. The former chairman of the Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management Co. - a distressed debt group - was also found guilty of bigamy after living with a woman "as man and wife for long periods" outside of his marriage and fathering illegitimate children. Huarong is one of four companies set up in 1999 to help clean up bad debt piles choking China's banking system, and the company later expanded into investment, loan and property businesses. Lai's downfall began in April 2018 as investigators removed him from his job and stripped him of his party position. He was also alleged to have used his position to embezzle over 25 million yuan ($3.8 million) in public funds between 2009 and 2018. During his TV confession, Lai said he "did not spend a single penny, and just kept it there... I did not dare to spend it." He had referred to the apartment where he kept the money as the "supermarket", given his regular visits there to deposit cash. CCTV showed luxury cars and gold bars reportedly accepted as bribes by Lai, who worked in the central bank and the China Banking Regulatory Commission prior to his leadership roles in Huarong. The channel often broadcasts interviews with suspects admitting to crimes before they have appeared in court - a practice that has long been condemned by lawyers and rights organisations as forcing confessions under duress. The court said Lai would have all personal assets confiscated and be stripped of his political rights. Photos published by the court showed Lai standing up and facing the judge to be sentenced, flanked by two police officers wearing face masks. The sentencing brings an end to one of the country's biggest financial crime cases, and comes as Beijing takes an increasingly tough stance on corporate wrongdoing. Critics say the wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign launched under President Xi Jinping has also served as a way to target his opponents and those of the Communist Party leadership. Since Xi came to power, many high ranking officials have been jailed, although only one is known to have been executed - Zhao Liping, who was convicted of homicide in 2016. China keeps data on its use of the death penalty secret, although rights group Amnesty International estimates the country is the top executioner globally - with thousands executed and sentenced to death each year. Three other senior Communist Party members have been sentenced to death but later given a reprieve. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are some of the other high-profile officials to suffer spectacular falls from grace in recent years in the anti-corruption purge.

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Adsearchlime

    The Current Cost Of Water Filters May Surprise You

    Search for home water filter systems. The current cost makes these whole house water filters hard to resist

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • 'He won't stop': Trump allies fear this won't be his last stand in efforts to overturn election

    While even the president privately sees the effort by some congressional Republicans to upend the counting of Electoral Votes as doomed, some worry that "he won't stop."

  • Italian pasta company apologises for 'fascist' rigatoni named after former colony Ethiopia

    A leading Italian pasta maker has apologised for naming one of its products after Ethiopia, raking up memories of the country’s inglorious colonial past in the Horn of Africa country. The rigatoni pasta, named Abissine in Italian, appeared to be an ill-considered nod to a tradition from the 1920s and '30s of naming pasta after Italy’s colonies, including Tripoline and Bengasine, after Tripoli and Benghazi in Libya, and Abissine after Abyssinia, Ethiopia's former name. The firm, La Molisana, said it was sorry for having “recalled in an unacceptable way a dramatic page” in Italian history. Italy attempted to invade and occupy Ethiopia in 1896 but its forces were defeated at the Battle of Adowa. Under Mussolini, a second attempt was made, leading to a brutal conflict in the 1930s that saw the Italians kill thousands with mustard gas and aerial bombardments. Italy occupied the country from 1935-41, when it became part of the Italian East Africa colony. La Molisana, based in the Molise region of southern Italy, said that it would change the name of the pasta to “conchiglie” – Italian for shells, in reference to the shape of the product. The firm’s apology was welcomed by the National Association of Partisans, which represents the guerrilla fighters who battled Italian Fascist and German forces during the Second World War. Michele Petraroia, the head of the association in Molise, said the pasta company had a proud tradition of standing up to fascism, recalling that its factory had been destroyed by retreating Axis forces during the war. “Nevertheless, it was appropriate that La Molisana should clarify that it has nothing to do with fascism.” Italy underwent less of a reckoning with its dark past than Germany and there is still a vocal minority of Italians who openly praise the fascist era.

  • AdTotalRestore

    U.S. Surgeon: "I Urge Americans to Quit 3 Foods"

    Top U.S. Surgeon Reveals Why Your Gut Health is Critical to Your Overall Wellbeing

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Governor Ron DeSantis clashes with CNN reporter over Florida’s vaccine distribution

    Reports circulated of elderly residents waiting overnight to receive a Covid-19 vaccine

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AdRestoWipe

    How to Clean Foggy Headlights

    For cars that are 3 years or older, the headlights can get blurred and cause driving safety issue. Here is one quick fix.

  • Kelly Loeffler runs Facebook ad darkening Rev. Warnock’s skin color

    Appointed Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler ran a Facebook ad last week which artificially darkened the skin of Rev. Raphael Warnock, her Democratic challenger in today’s highly-anticipated runoff election. According to reports, Loeffler has used the same two clips at least two other times, but her campaign reportedly spent 10 times more money boosting the darker version on Facebook. According to reports, Loeffler spent up to $45,000 on the ad boosts.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind" and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • AdFaqtoids.com

    TSA Agent Investigated After Photos Surface

    Try Not To Gasp When You See #30

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Kelly Loeffler says she will object to Biden's win with GOP colleagues. David Perdue can only watch.

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced Monday night that she will join about a dozen of her Senate Republican colleagues and object to President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Loeffler had been noncommittal on whether she would join the symbolic, dead-end effort to challenge Biden's victory, and she tweeted her announcement shortly before President Trump arrived in "North Georgia in a push to drive up rural white support ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes runoff," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.Loeffler and David Perdue (R-Ga.), whose Senate term officially ended Sunday, are both on the ballot Tuesday, and if either of them wins, Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Perdue won't be able to participate in Wednesday's ceremonial electoral vote count because he is not currently a sitting senator, but he encouraged his colleagues Monday night to object to Biden's win. One way to read Loeffler's last-minute announcement, the Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein said, is "as a sign Republicans believe they're in trouble tomorrow and are desperate to turn out rural white supporters who haven't warmed to the two GOP incumbents yet."Loeffler's Democratic challenger, Rafael Warnock, responded to her "disappointing" statement by saying "Georgians need a senator, not a sycophant." On Sunday, Warnock said "Loeffler has a responsibility to speak out against the unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to defend Georgia's elections, and to put Georgia ahead of herself. She has not and never will."The push to object to Biden's victory has drawn about 140 House Republicans but has caused a schism in the Senate GOP caucus. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) announced Monday night that he will not join the effort, lamenting that the futile and inappropriate campaign "has become the exclusive litmus test for whether or not a member of Congress stands with President Trump." Cramer counted himself among the most "fervent, consistent, longstanding" supporters of Trump, but said he does not "have the authority to overturn the will of other states on behalf of North Dakota, nor do other members have the ability to overturn the will of my state."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate