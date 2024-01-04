'It feels great to have our own space': Ruth Park apartments open

Jan. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — After six months of living in her in-laws' basement, 27-year-old Jourdan Wonegeshik said she's grateful to finally be home.

Wonegeshik, her 21-year-old husband Dustin and three children, are the first residents to officially move in to the Ruth Park Apartment complex on Wellington Street in downtown Traverse City.

They have a teal-and-gold covered canvas hanging above their couch in their new living room, stuffed animals leaning up against a bed in the main bedroom and a wooden dresser with a large mirror and sunflowers in a vase facing the front door.

For the most part, they've finished unpacking.

The couple met about two years ago at City Church in Garfield Township. The Wonegeshiks said they dated for about a year before getting engaged. They married in May 2023.

Most recently, they had been living in Dustin's parents' basement while they searched for their first home together.

He works as a slot attendant at Turtle Creek Casino and she is a stay-at-home mom to 5-year-old Olive, 2 1/2 -year-old Kenson and 4-month-old Dawson.

"It feels great to have our own space," she said. "Especially with three kids, it makes it tough when you're asking to live with someone."

"To have our own place makes it so we can do what we want, if that makes sense, without the disturbance of other people," Dustin Wonegeshik said. "Everyone is kind of doing their own thing in their own space, just as much as we are."

Both were born and raised in Traverse City and struggled to find a place to live prior to moving into Ruth Park. But their difficult search for housing wasn't unique.

"I think a lot of people are struggling right now," she said. "But we're very blessed to find this."

It was hard to find a place back when Jourdan was in the process of leaving her parents house, she said.

"I was calling around because I was like 'I'm not going to jump from couch to couch anymore' and they're like 'Oh yeah, we have a place; call this number' and now we're finally, finally in," she said.

Issues finding year-round housing is why Dustin thinks Ruth Park filled up so quickly. At almost every other apartment complex in the city it's not uncommon to be put on a years-long waiting list before a unit opens up.

"I think with how fast this place filled up that just goes to show how much people were in the exact same situation we were in terms of finding a place to live," he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jourdan, Dustin and Dawson Wonegeshik welcomed city elected officials and employees into their newly furnished home after Woda's senior vice president for development Craig Patterson finished giving a tour of the new building.

Patterson said this is the first time he had given a tour like this one prior to the building's grand opening. But it was important to have families, like the Wonegeshiks, have the opportunity to move in right away, he said.

According to data from Woda Cooper, the new building consists of 58 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two community rooms, a fourth-floor outdoor terrace that overlooks the neighboring Boardman River, a fitness room, laundry, management office, playground and parking.

Eligible residents earn between 30-80 percent of the Traverse City area's median income, which equates to between $26,970 to $71,920 per year for a family of four, according to a company release.

Six of those 58 units are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, Patterson said, and nine of the one-bedroom units will be set aside for those with housing vouchers.

According to Traverse City Housing Commission's Deputy Director Alisa Korn, all of those voucher applications are already completed.

For this particular property, applicants applied for the apartments through the building.

"Then they go through their same approval process whether you are applying for project-based voucher unit or just a non-voucher unit," Korn said. "If somebody is approved for a voucher-based unit then it comes to our housing commission where we then make sure they're approved via the [Housing and Urban Development] standard."

According to state guidelines, these vouchers make it so that residents will not pay more than 30 percent of their adjusted gross income.

Korn explained that whatever the gap is between that number and the rent for their apartment, the housing commission will cover with HUD funds.

The nine vouchers units that were set aside in this new complex will be filled with nine single people, and all are moving in within the next week or so, she said. In terms of the process of securing a voucher, Korn said that's usually done by other social services, including those that are provided by Goodwill Northern Michigan and Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.

"This one was unusual because we were doing it quickly at the end of the year to meet our deadlines," Korn said, noting that she finalized all nine applications with Woda Cooper in one day. "But from now on it will be different because it will be one unit at a time, we'll meet with people and do that."

These nine units are apart of the approximately 33 total units that the city hopes to have available for chronically homeless people by the end of the year, according to Mayor Amy Shamroe.

Chronic homelessness is a term used to describe people who have experienced homelessness for more than one year, or repeatedly, while struggling with substance use disorder, serious mental illness or a physical disability, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Local nonprofit Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness has made a goal to end that in Traverse City by 2028 with the help of new units and buildings like this one.

At the end of Wednesday's tour around the new complex, Shamroe said she was glad to see Ruth Park completed given the fact that she was a part of three city commission votes that led to this project. That action included granting a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement in 2019, where Ruth Park owners pay 6 percent of net shelter rents — rental incomes minus the cost of certain utilities — for 16 years instead of property taxes.

"A lot of work went in the back side of this to get it open here in Traverse City, so that was really important to see this come to fruition," she said. "But, on the very real level, it's so wonderful that we have a place that allows for families and single people and others to find a place that's more in an affordable range for what a lot of our people are looking at."

Shamroe said, sometimes the struggle to find year-round housing for local workers can be painted as an "outsiders' problem." What not a lot of people realize is that many of the people who have fallen victim to the housing crisis are originally from this area, she said.

"A lot of people who are born and raised here, a lot of people who have lived here their whole lives or a large part of our makeup, are struggling to afford to live here as well," Shamroe said. "And that's the reality of where we're at with Traverse City and that's why it's so important to have projects that offer all income levels so that we're getting people moved around and finding housing and not just making it other people's problems."