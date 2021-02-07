‘It feels like a placebo’: Mexico’s vaccine program sees disastrous launch

David Agren in Mexico City

Rodolfo spent hour after aggravating hour trying to register his elderly mother for a Covid-19 vaccination through a Mexican government website, only for the system to crash repeatedly.

“I spent three days fighting with the website,” he said. “My mom would have been unable to do it without me.”

After the site launched on Tuesday, millions of Mexicans over 60 who tried to register were met by an error message for days on end. And even when the page loaded, other users reported further delays while a separate government agency checks official ID numbers, only to deliver a message of “No response”.

Related: Crushing costs of Covid care leave grieving Mexican families facing ruin

Many countries, including Canada and EU member states, have struggled to roll out their vaccine programmes but Mexico’s disastrous launch came at a particularly bad time.

The country’s daily Covid-19 death toll averaged more than 1,000 during January, while hospital beds, oxygen tanks and intubation drugs were in short supply. The official death toll is now more than 163,000 – the third highest in the world.

The crashing health secretariat website only fuelled the sense that the government’s response was awry.

“It feels like a placebo,” Bárbara González, a political analyst, said after enrolling her parents for vaccinations. “It’s hard to believe things will start to get better when they have done such a poor job until now.”

Human rights groups also raised concerns that many people, including migrants from other countries and internal migrants, do not have an official ID number. “Health is a human right that cannot be denied to anyone for any reason, including their nationality or immigration status,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International.

Mexico was the first country in Latin America to receive Covid-19 vaccines and started vaccinating health workers on 22 December. But the pace has slowed to just 4,365 doses a day, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, and at the current pace, it would take a decade to vaccinate all Mexicans.

Mexican health officials expect more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 400,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to start arriving later this month – quantities insufficient for the country’s 750,000 frontline health workers, according to the Associated Press.

Health workers have complained that administrators have been vaccinated first. Questions have also been raised over vaccinating teachers in southern Campeche state – where infections are low – so classes can restart.

Thousands of employees promoting government social programs known as “servants of the nation” are also being vaccinated ahead of their participation in vaccination campaigns, causing suspicions vaccinations would be used as a prop in campaigns for June’s midterm elections.

“There’s no strategy,” said Xavier Tello, a healthcare analyst. “It’s been nothing but a series of random plans.”

The website debacle coincided with an upbeat video from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (commonly called “Amlo”) in which he said he had tested negative for coronavirus 12 days after contracting the disease.

He voiced his usual upbeat message of hope and faith, along with promises to move past the worst of the pandemic.

“We’re going to continue taking care of ourselves and having faith that we’re no longer going to get sick. And, most importantly, we’re going to save lives,” the president said.

“This month, we’re going to massively vaccinate people, this month of February. The same in March and April,” he added.

López Obrador is expected to return to work on Monday. His Thursday message spoke of solidarity – “The tragedy is making us more fraternal, more generous, more loving,” he said – though he has maintained his policies of tight-fisted austerity throughout the pandemic.

In his message, López Obrador said: “We don’t have a consumer crisis,” but restaurant owners and employees begged to differ. They banged pots and pans outside their establishments on Thursday to demand a more robust government response and a lifting of restrictions on indoor dining.

“It’s hard to sustain this,” said Abel Hernández, chef and owner of two Mexico City restaurants, Eloise and Lorreta. “It’s 11 months and we’ve had no support from the government.”

Latest Stories

  • Dr. Patel: Why lead COVID vaccines – even with lower efficacy – are a success across the board

    On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson submitted it’s COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If greenlit by the Food and Drug Administration, it could be the nation’s third COVID vaccine producer, joining Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson said last week that its one-dose vaccine has an overall 66% efficacy rate, not as high as Pfizer or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines with nearly 95% efficacy. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains why all of the top coronavirus vaccine manufacturers with clinical trials are considered a success across the board.

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem

  • Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism

    U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who last week became the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post, on Saturday reaffirmed his resolve to fight domestic terrorism, one of the greatest threats to the United States. Mayorkas, who served as deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Barack Obama, was sworn after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump. "To see the insurrection, to see the horrific acts of Jan. 6 were not only personally devastating, but ... that created in me a commitment to redouble our efforts to fight hate and to fight one of the greatest threats that we face currently on our homeland, which is the threat of domestic terrorism," Mayorkas told CNN in an interview that aired Saturday evening.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Biden administration doesn't want to get 'mixed up' in Brexit over Northern Ireland border row

    Joe Biden doesn't want to get "mixed up" in Brexit over the Northern Ireland border row, an ally of the president has told the Sunday Telegraph, The source said the new White House administration is monitoring the situation carefully but is loathe to intervene, marking a significant departure from Donald Trump's foreign policy style. The European Union's recent blunder triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over vaccines, threatening to effectively create a border on the island of Ireland, set off alarm bells in Washington DC. There was no public comment on the issue at the time from Mr Biden, who has made statements on the subject in the past and is deeply personally committed to the Good Friday Agreement, or from his administration. But it was considered the latest in a series of troubling diplomatic faux pas by the EU as the US seeks to rebuild relations. The Biden source told The Sunday Telegraph: "Whatever the EU or the UK does [in relation to Northern Ireland] the administration wants to tread carefully, wait and see what develops, and not take a hard position. It's a tough one because you have the UK, Ireland and the EU, and you can't win.

  • Judge: Texan charged in Capitol riot can go on Mexico trip

    A federal judge on Friday granted permission for a West Texas flower shop owner charged in last month's riot at the U.S. Capitol to take a work-related four-day trip to Mexico. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said in the order granting Jenny Cudd's request for travel later this month that neither her pretrial services officer nor prosecutors opposed the request. Cudd was initially charged last month with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

  • China approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

    The Chinese government has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech for general public use, the company said Saturday. Sinovac's jab, which requires a two-dose regimen, will be the second coronavirus vaccine approved in China, though it appears the findings merit some skepticism. The green light is based on results from two months' worth of late-stage trials in Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, and Chile, and Sinovac said final analysis data is not yet available and more confirmation on safety results is needed. The trial results, which were light on details, varied fairly significant depending on the country — the vaccine was found to be just over 50 percent effective in Brazil, 91 percent in Turkey (that figure is based on a preliminary analysis of just 29 cases), and 65 percent in Indonesia. However, in Brazil, which is experiencing a more intense epidemic at the moement, the vaccine appeared more effective at preventing COVID-19 infections that required medical attention, registering a nearly-84 percent rate in that category, and it was also 100 percent effective against cases requiring hospitalization. Read more at The South China Morning Post. More stories from theweek.comHarris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communitiesSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

    Libya's parallel eastern administration welcomed Friday's announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Libya has been split between east and west since 2014, with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and a rival administration in Benghazi backed by Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA). On Friday, participants in U.N. talks in Switzerland voted on a new presidency council and government head to oversee the run-up to national parliamentary and presidential elections planned for December.

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port

    A German company is ready to remove hazardous materials stored in dozens of containers at Beirut’s port, Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, following efforts to secure the facility after the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated the port and much of the city. Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beirut’s port for 52 containers of "hazardous and dangerous chemical material” has been completed. The decision to remove the material followed the Aug. 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive fertilizer component, that had languished at the port for years.

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.comHarris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communitiesSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Joe Biden: I'll ban Donald Trump from intelligence briefings because of 'erratic behaviour'

    President Joe Biden said he would ban Donald Trump from receiving classified intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior" and suggested his predecessor could pose a security risk. Outgoing US presidents have traditionally been extended the courtesy of ongoing access to high-level US intelligence, which offers them the ability to advise on sensitive issues. The intelligence briefings are currently offered to all other living former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama on a regular basis. But the sharing of intelligence briefings to former presidents is at the current commander-in-chief's discretion. In an interview with CBS News, Mr Biden said he was concerned about the implications of handling sensitive information to Mr Trump. "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" he said.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Maxwell says U.S. is prosecuting her only because Jeffrey Epstein is dead

    Lawyers for the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have accused the U.S. government of prosecuting her for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses only because Epstein is dead and they want to hold someone else responsible. The accusation was made in one of several Thursday night court filings seeking to dismiss or narrow the case against Maxwell, who is accused of helping Epstein recruit three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and then lying about it. Maxwell, 59, was charged last July, 11 months after Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

  • Asylum-seekers stuck in Cyprus' cramped camp want out

    Emmanuel Conteh negotiates the muddy, rutted pathways in shorts and torn plastic flip-flops and says he can’t sleep in his heavy canvas tent at night because of the cold. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said this week that Cyprus remains first among all other European Union member states in asylum applications relative to its population.

  • ‘Keep the faith’: Biden relaunches ‘fireside chats’ with emotional call to woman who lost job due to Covid-19

    'We’re putting together a plan that provides for emergency relief to people who are desperate now,' president says in new weekly address to the American people

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

    As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river valley located more than 500 km (310 miles) in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village told Reuters by phone.

  • House investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

    House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot. Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6. Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied. Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added. Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. More stories from theweek.comHarris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communitiesSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO