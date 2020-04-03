'Fees are murder': delivery apps profit as restaurants forced to close doors

California restaurants were some of the first in the US to close in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. And in the food service industry’s crisis, third-party delivery platforms have found great opportunity.

As businesses have been forced to close their dining rooms amid shelter-in-place orders, many have attempted a quick pivot to takeout and delivery. Without a physical presence in their customers’ lives, many restaurants’ immediate survival has come to depend on a digital one, shifting power and control from business owners to third-party technology companies that take large commission fees on every order. It has meant a boon for platforms such as UberEats and DoorDash, rare corporate winners in an accelerating unemployment crisis and recession that has decimated food service – though the apps still likely won’t be enough to keep many small businesses alive.

Apps to the rescue – or profiting from an industry’s collapse?

Third-party delivery platforms frame their business as one of marketing. When restaurants still had dining rooms to fill, apps promoted their service as a way of reaching new customers. Now the platforms hold the restaurant market captive, and the apps are more crowded than ever.

On the consumer side, the deals look great: UberEats is dropping delivery fees to drive more demand. Grubhub is offering a special “Supper for Support” $10 discount to qualifying customer orders every evening.

Related: 'I could be on the street': 100,000 jobs at risk as coronavirus pummels California restaurants

But restaurants are left to pick up the tab, as Grubhub’s usual commission is still calculated on the pre-discount total. From company to company, those commissions can range from 15% to as high as 35% of order totals.

A Grubhub delivery person makes bicycle deliveries on the empty streets of Washington DC. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA More

UberEats has waived activation fees for new restaurants, but has declined to reduce commissions. Grubhub has temporarily deferred but not waived or reduced commissions for some independent restaurants.

Still, many struggling restaurants have no choice but to give in and sign up. Grubhub reports more than 10 to 15 times the usual onboarding requests from new restaurants, with 4 to 5 times more new businesses added to the app on a regular basis. “We know these are tough times for independent restaurants because people are not eating out. Our mission here is to help keep their doors open,” Grubhub said in a statement.

Faced with shutting her doors for the first time in over 20 years, Rachel Herbert, the owner of four Park Cafes across San Francisco and Oakland, took her chances on tech. “The first place we turned to was the third-party delivery companies,” she said. “When we’re looking at what we need to do to keep our doors open, we have to remember that 30% of the revenue we’re taking in is going to go to third-party delivery. They’re experiencing a boom. Don’t get me wrong, we’re grateful for the service. But it sure would be nice if they reduced those fees.”

Herbert says sales are down 80% across her cafes, which relied on neighborhood foot traffic. “We’re not really breaking even, but we’re keeping our doors open, so we’re making enough to pay the people who are working and providing that service for the neighborhoods,” she said. “It’s a matter of survival.”

Los Angeles restaurant owner and consultant Adam Weisblatt often tells his clients that third-party delivery is a good tool for short-term cash flow – but not for profit.

“The delivery fees and service charges from these websites are murder. They’re incredibly high rates,” said Weisblatt. “It’s almost impossible to profit at all.”

Trays of to-go orders ready to be bagged are seen at the Michelin-star SPQR restaurant. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters More