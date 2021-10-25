Feet of snow causes a travel nightmare in the Sierra Nevada

Axios

Data: NOAA; Map: Will Chase/Axios The extreme atmospheric river pummeling parts of Northern California — attached to a record strong bomb cyclone, no less — may be a poor indicator of how this winter will treat the West.Why it matters: With much of the West locked in the first climate change-related megadrought, with an especially pronounced dry period since 2020, hopes are pinned on the rain and mountain snow that could fall during the wet season.