FeganScott Announces Investigation into Equity LifeStyle Properties for Widespread, Chronic Neglect of Mobile Home Properties across U.S.

Today consumer-rights law firm FeganScott announced it is broadening its investigation of Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) (NYSE:ELS) to include other mobile home properties owned and operated by ELS across 33 states.

FeganScott filed a class-action lawsuit earlier this month in the Southern District of Florida, alleging that ELS and the operator of the Heritage Plantation mobile home park in Vero Beach, a subsidiary of ELS, have failed to maintain the park’s stormwater drainage system, leaving residents to deal with frequent flooding, mud, slip and fall injuries, and damaged mobile homes and cars, in dereliction of their duties as mobile home park operators and owners.

“Since we filed our complaint on behalf of the residents in Vero Beach, we’ve learned that this might not be an issue limited to this one property but could be a systemic issue with ELS properties across the state of Florida and in other states as well,” said Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner and managing member of FeganScott and lead attorney representing the residents.

In the Florida lawsuit, homeowners claim they have had to pay to replace flooring that is persistently damaged by the three-feet high floodwaters that occur after normal rainfall. In addition to the stress of frequent household damages, residents risk injuries caused by muddy accumulations and face health risks caused by mold growth caused by the flood waters.

“Heritage Plantation, like many of ELS’ properties, is an age-qualified community, meaning its residents are over the age of 55. Many of those residents are on a fixed incomes and because mobile homes cannot easily be moved, cannot relocate to another mobile home park and so are trapped by ELS’s neglect,” Fegan added. “As we noted in our complaint, we contend that ELS has made the decision to forego necessary infrastructure investments in efforts to increase profits at the expense of residents’ safety and wellbeing and believe this extends to other ELS properties.”

FeganScott urges residents and homeowners who live in properties managed by ELS to learn more about their rights by contacting the firm at heritage@feganscott.com.

Case: 8:20-cv-01584

