FeganScott Announces Investigations into Potentially Deadly Safety Defects Found in Certain Ford and Lincoln Vehicles

New York --News Direct-- FeganScott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - July 18, 2022

NEW YORK – Today consumer-rights law firm FeganScott announced it has launched two investigations into Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on behalf of vehicle owners and lessees of 2021 Ford Expedition, 2021 Lincoln Navigator, 2013-2019 Ford Escape, 2013-2018 Ford C-Max, 2013-2016 Ford Fusion, 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles relating to safety defects placing consumers at risk of injury or death.

One of the potential defects, found in 2021 Ford Expeditions and 2021 Lincoln Navigators, can lead to spontaneous engine compartment fires. Ford informed the National Highway Transit Safety Administration (NHTSA) that fires can start while vehicles are in operation or parked with the engine off.

Ford has issued a recall for these vehicles, but FeganScott urges drivers to take caution.

“What we find particularly troubling is that Ford still hasn’t offered a fix for the problem, rather telling owners to park their vehicles away from structures in case they burst into flames,” said Elizabeth Fegan, managing member of FeganScott. “This is a completely inadequate response to a defect that has significant safety implications to consumers.”

In its NHTSA filings, Ford disclosed 16 instances in which the Ford vehicles named in the recall have caught fire. “I am confident that the number of fires is likely higher, but the lack of awareness around the issue accounts for the under-reporting,” Fegan added.

Fegan noted that Ford owners who have not had their vehicles combust should also be concerned given the unaddressed risk of future fires, as well as the economic impact of the issue. “We’ve seen this time and time again: the resale value of cars with tarnished safety records can plummet, economically injuring every single vehicle owner.”

The firm is also investigating a second safety-related recall of 2013-2019 Ford Escape, 2013-2018 Ford C-Max, 2013-2016 Ford Fusion, 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles. This defect concerns issues with a transmission cable that can detach, resulting in the vehicle rolling away without warning and leading to dangerous collisions.

Story continues

Indeed, similar rollaway defects have resulted in the death of passengers. “Ford has been aware of the defective components installed in these vehicles for many years yet has failed to timely inform drivers or offer a sufficient remedy,” said Fegan. “Ford must be held accountable for its decisions that place millions of people at risk.”

The firm continues to investigate these defects, which may be present in other Ford vehicles and model years. Owners and lessees of the vehicles in question are urged to contact FeganScott at Ford@feganscott.com to learn more about their rights under the law.

###

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of consumer fraud, sexual abuse, and discrimination. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran class action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

Media Only:

feganscottpr@firmani.com

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of civil rights violations, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and consumer fraud. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

Contact Details

Mark Firmani

feganscottpr@firmani.com

Company Website

https://feganscott.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/feganscott-announces-investigations-into-potentially-deadly-safety-defects-found-in-certain-ford-and-lincoln-vehicles-615418477