FeganScott Announces Two Attorneys Named 2021 New York Metro Rising Stars

Melissa Clark and Jonathan Lindenfeld of Fegan Scott LLC were recently named New York Metro Rising Stars on the Super Lawyers ®2021 list. The distinction from the professional rating service is only awarded to the top 2.5% of attorneys in the area.

The two FeganScott attorneys lead the firm’s New York office, and each was recognized for their excellence in their respective practice areas.

“It’s an honor to be named as a Rising Star in New York,” said Clark. “I’m excited to be recognized for the work we put in on high-profile, high-stakes litigation cases.”

Clark has represented consumers in privacy, data breach, and consumer class actions against data and tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook; investors in securities class actions against publicly traded companies like Virgin Mobile and Ariad Pharmaceuticals; and municipalities in Fair Housing Act litigation against banks like Wells Fargo and HSBC.

Lindenfeld also has an extensive record of representing victims of economic fraud, serving as an ally throughout the complex litigation process and supporting clients on federal securities litigation. Lindenfeld has litigated cases against some of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies in the United States, arising from their alleged anticompetitive practices.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized as a Rising Star in the New York area,” said Lindenfeld. “This award recognizes my contribution to FeganScott’s advocacy for justice for consumers and the high standards we maintain for our services.”

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The recognition is based on a rigorous independent research evaluation process, which factors in verdicts, settlements, experience and professional activity. The qualifying lawyers make up a comprehensive and credible list of attorneys in each state.

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of civil rights violations, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and consumer fraud. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

