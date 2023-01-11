FeganScott Law Firm Announces Lawsuit Brought by Car Owners Against Ford Over Alleged Defect that Poses Serious Safety Risks

Detroit, MI --News Direct-- FeganScott

On January 5, 2023, two Ford vehicle owners, represented by FeganScott and the Miller Law Firm, filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of Ford vehicle owners and lessees, alleging that the automobile manufacturer sold 3 million vehicles with a serious defect that can result in unintended rollaway accidents.

The lawsuit focuses on the shift cable bushings, which connect a vehicle’s transmission to the gear shift, installed in the class vehicles. It is alleged that these bushings prematurely degrade, causing the shift cable to detach from the transmission. When the bushings degrade and the cable detaches, rollaway car accidents can occur, threatening the safety of drivers, passengers, and bystanders.

Most concerning about the defect, drivers will not receive any warning when the cable detaches from the transmission. Similar defects in other vehicles have led to serious physical injuries and even death.

According to Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner of consumer-rights law firm FeganScott, Ford knew about the defect for many years, but did not issue a recall until July 2018. Since the initial recall, Ford has issued four additional recalls to include the remaining class vehicles. However, according to the lawsuit, Ford’s proposed fix for the defect is insufficient and does not address its root cause.

“Ford has long touted itself as a pioneer of auto safety, but by hiding information surrounding this defect, it has knowingly endangered millions of its consumers,” said Fegan. “Through this suit, we intend to hold Ford accountable for ignoring its responsibility to protect consumers, and the public at large.”

According to the lawsuit, more than 1,600 warranty claims had been submitted to Ford as of March 2022 related to the bushing defect, among numerous complaints filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the suit, despite complaints, Ford continued to design, manufacture, and sell vehicles containing the defective bushings for years after it had become aware of the safety issue.

Story continues

“When purchasing a vehicle, consumers rely on automobile manufacturers to provide products that are safe and reliable,” Fegan added. “Ford has not only failed its consumers by selling vehicles that, for years, it knew were dangerous, but has put millions of lives at risk by failing to offer an adequate remedy.”

The class vehicles are 2013-2019 Ford Escapes, 2013-2016 Ford Fusions, 2013-2018 Ford C-Maxes, 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connects, and 2015-2018 Ford Edges.

Consumers who are interested in learning more about this lawsuit are urged to send their contact information to autosafety@feganscott.com.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are represented by Elizabeth Fegan and Jonathan Lindenfeld of FeganScott LLC and E. Powell Miller, Sharon S. Almonrode, and Dennis A. Lienhardt of the Miller Law Firm.

###

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of consumer fraud, sexual abuse, and discrimination. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran class action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

Media Contact:

Mark Firmani

feganscottpr@firmani.com

Case No. 2:23-cv-10029-GCS-EAS (E.D. Mich.)

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of civil rights violations, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and consumer fraud. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

Contact Details

Mark Firmani

feganscottpr@firmani.com

Company Website

https://feganscott.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/feganscott-law-firm-announces-lawsuit-brought-by-car-owners-against-ford-over-alleged-defect-that-poses-serious-safety-risks-447205489