Feinstein honored as ally, trailblazer for SF's LGBTQ+ community
"She was out there and fighting for equal rights and social justice all the time during the AIDS crisis," said Andrea Aiello, Castro Business District executive director.
"She was out there and fighting for equal rights and social justice all the time during the AIDS crisis," said Andrea Aiello, Castro Business District executive director.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
What parents need to know about risky viral challenges.
"You can't drink hot coffee too quickly, so it's a nice reminder to slow down," says coffee expert Maryna Gray.
Embrace the season! Save big on everything from cozy Yankee Candles to spooky Halloween decor.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
There's one particular luggage brand that pilots and flight attendants love — and right now, its best sellers are on sale on Amazon.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Save money and energy with this genius dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Nourish your hair, skin and lashes with this natural, vitamin-rich oil — 60% off at Amazon.
Ready to solve a puzzle? Here's how to watch 'Saw' in the right order.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.
Stock up on these cozy fits! The post These sweater dresses under $50 from Nordstrom Rack are cute and comfy appeared first on In The Know.
With the 1994 film newly available in a three-disc Collector's Edition from Shout! Studios, it's a good time to look back at this artifact of the '90s culture wars.
Save on Patagonia, The North Face, Nike and more. The post DICK’S Sporting Goods is having a 2-day flash sale, and you can get up to 50% off appeared first on In The Know.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Get your weekend started off right with nearly 40% off this ionic winner.