Who will be Feinstein’s successor? The first debate for California’s Senate race is about to begin.

LOS ANGELES — California’s next U.S. senator — possibly for decades — is about to take the stage in Los Angeles.

Four contenders to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will make their case to California voters tonight, a month or so before March 5 primary ballots start landing in mailboxes. The candidates are vying for two coveted general election spots, awarded to the two top vote-getters from any party.

Polls have consistently shown Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in the lead and a tight race for second place between Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee and the Republican frontrunner, former Dodgers star Steve Garvey.

The November election looks very different if it’s a clash between two Democrats or a more traditional matchup between a Democrat and a Republican. If Garvey wins second place in the primary he would face enormous odds in November given California’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate.

Given those dynamics, we will be watching where the candidates direct their attacks — in particular, whether Porter and Lee try to knock down Schiff, or if the Democrats unite against Garvey.

Stay tuned for highlights of the debate.