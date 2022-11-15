Feisty kangaroo brawl delays wedding in Australia
Shortly before an Australian wedding was scheduled to start, two kangaroos fighting nearby caused the ceremony to be delayed.
A wedding ceremony was temporarily delayed as two kangaroos battled it out in Jervis Bay, New South Wales, on Sunday, November 13.Video recorded and commentated over by comedian and radio personality Mitch Churi shows a flurry of kicks and punches exchanged by the marsupials while a crowd of wedding guests look on.“Weddings are all fun and games until some of the guests start to fight,” Churi says in the video as he pans toward the animals.Churi told Storyful the fight broke out moments before the ceremony was set to begin.“Everybody stopped looking for the bride and groom and spent 20 minutes watching the fight,” he said. Credit: @mitchchuri via Storyful
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists expect a significant easing of US inflation in 2023 reflecting softening supply chain problems, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Po
Daniel Suárez wasn’t born into a racing dynasty or even a racing family. His father owned a car-restoration shop in Monterrey, Mexico.
The man is suing the city for negligence.
Now that Gisele Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady have officially split, the Brazilian supermodel is just like a lot of single moms out there navigating post-divorce life. Though sources have shared she’s taken the difficult time well, and is doing just fine, her most recent outing may suggest she’s getting ready to start dating too! […]
Roberta Flack's rep said "it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon." The 85-year-old has plans to stay active in her creative pursuits.
Mini pumpkin pies feature a classic pumpkin pie filling in a snackable portion size.
Sweet and nutty, this is the perfect pecan pie recipe for the holidays.
Hip-hop stars Styles P and D Smoke, and NIKE coach Percell Dugger open up about their relationship with health during a candid Men's Health panel discussion.
“We are here working and demonstrating that we seek to earn our living honorably and my thinking is to cross and request asylum.”
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus.
During the second quarter in Green Bay, Michael Gallup went down with a right leg injury and was taken to the medical tent for evaluation. | From @CDBurnett7
For those hosting Thanksgiving dinner, the hours before the guests arrive are, well, stressful. But Ina Garten (a.k.a. the queen of hosting) has a hack to lessen the stress of Thanksgiving, and that’s by making her delicious mousse dessert a day ahead of time. “I love a Thanksgiving dessert that you make a day ahead […]
The final four of the Kansas high school football playoffs are here and Varsity Kansas has you covered for power rankings.
Here's everything we know about 'The White Lotus' season 3, including whether it's actually happening, who's in the cast, and what the location will be.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called "bump stocks" that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun. The justices declined to review an appeal by a group of firearms dealers and individuals in Minnesota, Texas and Kentucky after a lower court rejected their argument that the government had violated the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment "takings clause" by effectively taking their private property without just compensation. Trump's administration moved to reclassify bump stocks as machine guns, which are forbidden under U.S. law, in a rare firearms control measure prompted by a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
People are realizing what a tattoo gun actually does to the skin and they are freaking out.
The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation will fall below 3% by the end of next year as supply constraints ease, the cost of housing falls and the labor market cools, according to Goldman Sachs . Such an outcome may allow the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its interest rate hiking cycle as its strives to push inflation back down to its 2% target. Markets are highly sensitive to the issue, with stocks and bonds rallying sharply at the end of last week after consumer price data for October came in softer than expected.
If you are not dealing with a personal or professional disaster, and you have nothing better to do than to read about Arizona's election, you've won.