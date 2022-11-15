Feisty kangaroo brawl delays wedding in Australia

Shortly before an Australian wedding was scheduled to start, two kangaroos fighting nearby caused the ceremony to be delayed.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Right in the Gut!' Fighting Kangaroos Interrupt Wedding Ceremony

    A wedding ceremony was temporarily delayed as two kangaroos battled it out in Jervis Bay, New South Wales, on Sunday, November 13.Video recorded and commentated over by comedian and radio personality Mitch Churi shows a flurry of kicks and punches exchanged by the marsupials while a crowd of wedding guests look on.“Weddings are all fun and games until some of the guests start to fight,” Churi says in the video as he pans toward the animals.Churi told Storyful the fight broke out moments before the ceremony was set to begin.“Everybody stopped looking for the bride and groom and spent 20 minutes watching the fight,” he said. Credit: @mitchchuri via Storyful

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Significant Decline in US Inflation Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists expect a significant easing of US inflation in 2023 reflecting softening supply chain problems, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Po

  • Daniel Suarez Can't Control the Past

    Daniel Suárez wasn’t born into a racing dynasty or even a racing family. His father owned a car-restoration shop in Monterrey, Mexico.

  • A man says he was attacked trying to adopt a shelter dog in Columbia. Now, he’s suing the city

    The man is suing the city for negligence.

  • Gisele Bündchen’s Latest Outing Proves She Might Be Back in the Dating Game Following Tom Brady Divorce

    Now that Gisele Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady have officially split, the Brazilian supermodel is just like a lot of single moms out there navigating post-divorce life. Though sources have shared she’s taken the difficult time well, and is doing just fine, her most recent outing may suggest she’s getting ready to start dating too! […]

  • Music icon Roberta Flack has ALS, making it 'impossible to sing,' her rep reveals

    Roberta Flack's rep said "it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon." The 85-year-old has plans to stay active in her creative pursuits.

  • Win Thanksgiving With Mini Pumpkin Pies

    Mini pumpkin pies feature a classic pumpkin pie filling in a snackable portion size.

  • Win Thanksgiving With This Classic Pecan Pie

    Sweet and nutty, this is the perfect pecan pie recipe for the holidays.

  • Hip-Hop is Turning 50 and Getting Serious About Health

    Hip-hop stars Styles P and D Smoke, and NIKE coach Percell Dugger open up about their relationship with health during a candid Men's Health panel discussion.

  • Venezuelans stranded in México doing brisk trade as barbers

    “We are here working and demonstrating that we seek to earn our living honorably and my thinking is to cross and request asylum.”

  • Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

    Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus.

  • Cowboys WR Gallup leaves game after non-contact injury

    During the second quarter in Green Bay, Michael Gallup went down with a right leg injury and was taken to the medical tent for evaluation. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Ina Garten Just Shared an Easy Make-ahead Thanksgiving Dessert That’s Almost Too Pretty to Eat

    For those hosting Thanksgiving dinner, the hours before the guests arrive are, well, stressful. But Ina Garten (a.k.a. the queen of hosting) has a hack to lessen the stress of Thanksgiving, and that’s by making her delicious mousse dessert a day ahead of time. “I love a Thanksgiving dessert that you make a day ahead […]

  • Ranking the four Kansas high school football teams left in every class of state playoffs

    The final four of the Kansas high school football playoffs are here and Varsity Kansas has you covered for power rankings.

  • So What’s the Deal With ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

    Here's everything we know about 'The White Lotus' season 3, including whether it's actually happening, who's in the cast, and what the location will be.

  • Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House

    Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate.

  • U.S. Supreme Court again spurns challenge to gun 'bump stock' ban

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called "bump stocks" that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun. The justices declined to review an appeal by a group of firearms dealers and individuals in Minnesota, Texas and Kentucky after a lower court rejected their argument that the government had violated the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment "takings clause" by effectively taking their private property without just compensation. Trump's administration moved to reclassify bump stocks as machine guns, which are forbidden under U.S. law, in a rare firearms control measure prompted by a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

  • Woman with 18 tattoos stunned by how tattoo needles work: ‘This did not occur to me’

    People are realizing what a tattoo gun actually does to the skin and they are freaking out.

  • Inflation will drop ‘significantly’ next year, Goldman Sachs economists forecast

    The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation will fall below 3% by the end of next year as supply constraints ease, the cost of housing falls and the labor market cools, according to Goldman Sachs . Such an outcome may allow the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its interest rate hiking cycle as its strives to push inflation back down to its 2% target. Markets are highly sensitive to the issue, with stocks and bonds rallying sharply at the end of last week after consumer price data for October came in softer than expected.

  • Arizona's election is over and the clear winner is ... you

    If you are not dealing with a personal or professional disaster, and you have nothing better to do than to read about Arizona's election, you've won.