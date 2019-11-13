What Can We Make Of Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited’s (HKG:1901) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited (HKG:1901) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Feiyang International Holdings Group:

0.12 = CN¥25m ÷ (CN¥491m - CN¥288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Feiyang International Holdings Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Feiyang International Holdings Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Feiyang International Holdings Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.1% average in the Hospitality industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Feiyang International Holdings Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how Feiyang International Holdings Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1901 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Feiyang International Holdings Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Feiyang International Holdings Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Feiyang International Holdings Group has total liabilities of CN¥288m and total assets of CN¥491m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 59% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.