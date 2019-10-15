Felicity Huffman begins prison sentence after college admissions scandal conviction

Felicity Huffman makes her way to the entrance of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on 13 September, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts, for her sentencing: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman has begun her prison sentence after being convicted in the college admissions scandal that made headlines in March this year.

The actor reported on Tuesday to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, where she will serve two weeks behind bars, according to her representative.

“Ms Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms Huffman’s actions,” the representative told Variety.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman received a 14-day prison sentence in September after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy and fraud.

In addition to her prison sentence and community service, Huffman must also pay a $30,000 fine.

She had been accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

“I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong,” Huffman, 56, said in court at the time of her sentencing. She was the first parent sentenced in the scandal.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin is currently populated by 1,227 inmates, according to the facility’s website. It’s considered a low-security institution by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and has a satellite camp for minimum-security inmates.

Both sections require inmates to wear a uniform on specific days and at specific times. Inmates are counted at least five times per 24-hour period.

Visits are permitted on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays between 8am and 2pm. Visitors must be approved and placed on an inmate’s visiting list before they can access the facility.

Inmates can receive mail but packages are subject to prior approval.