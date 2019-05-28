Felicity Huffman is just the beginning: Who's pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal — and who's still fighting

BOSTON — It's the largest college admissions scandal in the history of the United States, and the blockbuster has played out in a federal courthouse in Boston.

The Justice Department began its sweeping case, dubbed "Varsity Blues," with guilty pleas in March from a handful of defendants led by the scheme's mastermind Rick Singer. He admitted to funneling portions of $25 million in bribes from rich parents to coaches, test-cheaters and others to get their children into some of the nation's top universities.

Steadily, more pleas have followed. They include wealthy parents such as actress Felicity Huffman, CEOs, a wine vineyards owner, a prominent attorney, as well as college coaches.

In all, 19 out of 50 total defendants in the nationwide case have waived their rights to a trial to plead guilty to crimes in deals with prosecutors. Additional parents have agreed to plead guilty while others, including actress Lori Loughlin, dig in for a legal battle.

Many have faced damaging evidence — often emails, and in some cases secretly recorded phone calls — of them describing the transactions and plots thanks to the cooperation of Singer and others with the government.

The tally of guilty pleas includes parents, like Huffman, who have admitted to paying bribes to have someone cheat on their children's ACT or SAT test and others who paid larger amounts to have their children classified as athletic recruits. Also pleading guilty: Mark Riddell, the man who took the tests for the applicants, and coaches who agreed to classify students as athletes to open a "back door" into their schools.

Here's an up-to-date tracker of who's pleaded guilty and not guilty in the scandal.

GUILTY PLEAS

In order of the date of their guilty plea:

1. Rick Singer, CEO of The Worldwide Foundation

His admitted actions: Singer, the scheme's mastermind, allegedly took $25 million in bribes from wealthy parents from 2011 to 2018 through his college counseling nonprofit The Key Worldwide Foundation based in Newport Beach, California. Prosecutors say he funneled that money to co-conspirators to either facilitate cheating on exams or falsely classify applicants as college recruits.

Charges: Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud U.S.; and obstruction of justice; and a forfeiture of $3.4 million and other assets

Date of guilty plea: March 12

Sentencing date: June 19

More: 'So that's what he was up to': Rick Singer, architect of scam, peddled a 'side door' to college admissions

William "Rick" Singer, architect of scam, peddled a 'side door' to college admissions More

2. John Vandemoer, former sailing coach at Stanford University

Admitted actions: Vandemoer accepted checks totaling $270,000 from Singer into Stanford's sailing program to classify two applicants on to the sailing team to facilitate their admissions.

Charges: Vandemoer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Guilty plea date: March 12, 2019

Sentencing date: June 12, 2019

Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer arrives at Boston Federal Court for an arraignment on March 12, 2019, in Boston. John Vandemoer is among several charged in alleged college admissions scam. More

3. Rudy Meredith, former women's soccer coach at Yale University

Admitted actions: Meredith agreed to take solicitations totaling $850,000 from Singer to designate two applicants as soccer recruits. It was the FBI's tip about Meredith that opened up the larger scheme.