Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are not alone. See the list of who has been charged.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin might be the most well-known figures in a nationwide college admissions scam, but they're not alone.

They're joined by 31 other parents, including a few CEOs and other business executives who were charged in a $25 million college admissions cheating scheme, according to a list released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

Athletic coaches and college exam administrators were also charged.

The indictment alleges that between 2011 and 2019, William “Rick” Singer “conspired with dozens of parents, athletic coaches, a university athletics administrator, and others, to use bribery and other forms of fraud to secure the admission of students to colleges and universities including Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, and Wake Forest University, among others.”

Here's the full list of who has been charged:

Multiple charges

William "Rick" Singer, 58, of Newport Beach, California, owner of the Edge College & Career Network and CEO of the Key Worldwide Foundation, was charged in an information with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice.

Mark Riddell, 36, of Palmetto, Florida, was charged in an information with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, 51, of Madison, Connecticut, the former head women’s soccer coach at Yale University, was charged in an information with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud as well as honest services wire fraud.

John Vandemoer, 41, of Stanford, California, the former sailing coach at Stanford University, was charged in an information with racketeering conspiracy.

David Sidoo, 59, of Vancouver, British Columbia, was charged in an indictment with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Sidoo was arrested Friday in San Jose, California, and appeared in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday. A date for his initial appearance in federal court in Boston has not been scheduled.

Michael Center, 54, of Austin, Texas, head coach of men’s tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, was charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Coaches and school officials

The following were charged in an indictment with racketeering conspiracy:

Igor Dvorskiy, 52, of Sherman Oaks, California, director of a private elementary and high school in Los Angeles and a test administrator for the College Board and ACT.

Gordon Ernst, 52, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, former head coach of men and women’s tennis at Georgetown University.

William Ferguson, 48, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, former women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University.

Martin Fox, 62, of Houston, president of a private tennis academy in Houston.

Donna Heinel, 57, of Long Beach, California, the senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California.

Laura Janke, 36, of North Hollywood, California, former assistant coach of women’s soccer at the University of Southern California.