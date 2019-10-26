This article, Felicity Huffman released from prison, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who was given a 14-day sentence last month for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, has been released prison two days early, the California Board of Prisons confirmed to CBS News on Friday. The board said Huffman was "released from the custody of the BOP on October 25, 2019."

Huffman was given credit for the full day she spent in jail on March 12, cutting the amount of time she needed to serve to 13 days. Her release date had been set for Sunday, but she was set free under a provision that can allow inmates to be set free on the last preceding weekday before their release date.

Huffman, 56, had to the federal prison in Dublin, California on Tuesday, October 15. She also received one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

The popular television actress has admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter's SAT score. In 2017, she paid the $15,000 to William Singer, an admissions consultant who allegedly bribed a test proctor to make corrections on her daughter's SAT. Her daughter received a score of 1420, approximately 400 points over her PSAT score from the year prior, according to a federal indictment.

Huffman pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May.

Before being sentenced last month, Huffman tearfully apologized to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, saying she was "deeply sorry" for her actions. She also apologized directly to her daughter, Sophia.

"I can only say I'm so sorry, Sophia. I was frightened and stupid. I now see all the things I knew was wrong. I realize now that love and truth must go hand in hand. I take full responsibility for my actions," she said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the amount of time Huffman was released early and mischaracterized the provision that allowed her to leave early. The story has been edited.

