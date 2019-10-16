Here’s what Felicity Huffman's life will be like in the California prison where she's doing time for her role in the college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Felicity Huffman is one day into her 14-day prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

She's being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, a low-security, all-women facility in Northern California that was once listed in Forbes' 10 cushiest prisons.

While incarcerated after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT answers falsified, Huffman will have to adhere to a daily schedule just like the rest of the 1,200 inmates.

Here's what Huffman's life will look like for the next two weeks.

Huffman will wake up by 5 a.m. and return to her room by 9 p.m.

The FCI Dublin Admissions & Orientation Handbook indicates that Huffman will have to wake up at 5 a.m., and her bed will have to be made by 6 a.m. She has to be back in her housing unit by 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., inmates are allowed to shower, use phones, email, and do laundry in their units. When inmates return to their cells at 11:30 p.m., they are not permitted out until 4:30 a.m.

Inmates can keep a limited number of books, photos, and magazines in her storage space, but can't attach anything to the walls of their cells.

"Ordinarily, photographs, particularly those of family and friends, are approved, since they represent meaningful ties to the community," the handbook reads. "Inmates may not retain Polaroid photos."

Huffman will wear a brown uniform

Uniforms are required daily for inmates at FCI Dublin from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. In programming units, uniforms are worn until 4 p.m.

Inmates at FCI Dublin wear Khaki pants, a blouse, and a brown T-shirt daily.

The brown T-shirt must be tucked into the pants, and the blouse must be buttoned, except for the top button, at all time. Inmates can wear a grey pullover sweater or zippered jacket, but it must be worn under the blouse, which features an inmate's name, register number, and unit identification.

When in their units after 9 p.m., inmates can wear gray t-shirts and khaki shorts.

As for shoes, boots are worn by all inmates while in uniform. Jewelry is limited to a wedding band and a pair of stud or small hoop earrings.

Huffman's diet will include bran flakes, tacos, and meatloaf.

The Bureau of Prisons has a nationally regulated menu for all-women prisons across the country.

According to menus posted online, breakfast options include Bran Flakes, grits, and oatmeal. Breakfast is served from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. on weekdays, and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. on weekends and holidays.