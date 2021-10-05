Feline force helps tackle Chicago rat problem

NextShark

A man was arrested and charged with a hate crime enhancement for spitting at a University of Wisconsin-Madison student of Asian descent and making COVID-19 remarks. What happened: On the evening of Sept. 15, the unnamed student was walking on West Dayton Street near Ogg Hall when the suspect, Morgan R. Kroll, 37, approached to the victim and spat in her face, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The victim said Kroll was mumbling during the incident, but she claimed to have heard remarks about COVID-19, Channel 3000 reported.