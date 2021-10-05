Feline force helps tackle Chicago rat problem
Chicago's Tree House Humane Society is solving two problems at once by placing homeless feral cats into the care of local residents and businesses looking for a natural solution to rat control. (Oct. 5)
A man was arrested and charged with a hate crime enhancement for spitting at a University of Wisconsin-Madison student of Asian descent and making COVID-19 remarks. What happened: On the evening of Sept. 15, the unnamed student was walking on West Dayton Street near Ogg Hall when the suspect, Morgan R. Kroll, 37, approached to the victim and spat in her face, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The victim said Kroll was mumbling during the incident, but she claimed to have heard remarks about COVID-19, Channel 3000 reported.
In the months after being hospitalized for COVID-19, Leonor Terrazas suffered headaches, joint pain and body chills. She was suddenly forgetful and struggled with balance. The long list of symptoms finally made sense when her doctor diagnosed her as a COVID-19 “long hauler.” It was then Terrazas, 64, knew she couldn’t return to Ascarate Elementary […]
The airplane was having engine troubles, according to officials.
Texas parole board recommends posthumous pardon for George Floyd
Patients are caught in the middle as major insurers including Anthem and United clamp down on paying for treatments behind cover of COVID-19 crisis.
He had eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns this past weekend, adding to his top-10 credentials, and has found solid chemistry with QB Sam Darnold.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Kendall wore a little two-piece with a vibrant lavender shade, sleek gold hardware, and an absolutely flawless fit.
Sylvester Stallone recently shared a behind the scenes photo from 'Rocky III' which illustrates just how much bigger Hulk Hogan was than him in real life.
Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]
"For almost 3 years, I was married to someone who hurt me often..."
Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.
Nothing better than Yankees-Red Sox in October, and to add to the drama we've got a winner-take-all scenario. Our John Tomase provides his keys to the matchup tonight at Fenway and his prediction.
Prince Charles might not follow through with his plans to give Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Clarence House when he becomes king.
Dolph Lundgren was spotted out in the U.K. with his much younger fiancee while attending an event over the weekend.
Musgraves performed onstage at 'Saturday Night Live' wearing only cowboy boots.
After being accused of cheating multiple times, Tyson Fury says he plans to "cheat" again in his upcoming trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.
The Live co-host posted a cheeky photo with husband Mark Consuelos and singer-songwriter Jake Shears
The 2021 MLB postseason bracket is set. Heres the schedule for the first two rounds and Wild Card games as well as World Series predictions.
A 7-year-old boy landed a bass from shore only to experience “the one that got away” in the most shocking fashion, and dad got it on video.