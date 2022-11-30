Felix DeJesus’ family seeks criminal charges against cops who detained him. This is why

PATERSON — The family of Felix DeJesus has taken the unusual step of filing a citizens complaint seeking criminal charges against the two Paterson cops who took DeJesus into custody on the night he went missing.

The two officers, Jacob Feliciano and Dodi Zorrilla, are currently serving 90-day unpaid suspensions, discipline imposed by city officials who say the cops violated 10 departmental regulations in the DeJesus case, including neglect of duty and rules on body cameras.

DeJesus’ family was not satisfied with that punishment. His brother, Eric DeJesus, last week, filed a complaint in Paterson municipal court seeking official misconduct, conspiracy, false imprisonment, and simple assault charges against the officers.

“They want justice,” said Jeff Patti, the lawyer representing the DeJesus family.

Lawyers representing Feliciano and Zorrilla declined to comment on the criminal complaint. Paterson police union officials expressed their hopes for DeJesus’ safe return, but declined comment on the charges filed against Feliciano and Zorrilla.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3.

The Feb. 2 disappearance of DeJesus, a 41-year-old Haledon resident, has been source of controversy in Paterson for the past 10 months. The complaints filed by his brother last week said he remains “missing or presumed deceased.”

Under New Jersey’s court rules, the complaint filed by Eric DeJesus should be referred to county prosecutors to determine if there’s probable cause for the charges, said Patti.

But the family doesn’t want the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office to conduct that review because of its ongoing involvement in the case. Patti said the probable cause review should be shifted to a different vicinage because Passaic County officials are “too close to the players” in Paterson.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday how the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office would handle the situation. County authorities consistently have said they would not comment on police Internal Affairs cases.

The complaint filed by DeJesus’ brother claimed the two officers committed official misconduct and conspiracy because they knowingly failed to perform their duty and allegedly tried to cover up their wrongdoing by not filing police reports about the incident and not notifying police dispatch that they had detained him.

The complaint said they committed false imprisonment by handcuffing him with justification and assault while they were handcuffing him and putting him inside their vehicle.

“You can see it all on the videos,” Patti said.

Police body camera videos — which city officials were forced to release under a court order — showed Felciano handcuff DeJesus while the man was face down on the sidewalk near a Union Avenue bodega in Paterson. The videos then show the two officers struggle with DeJesus as they put him in the backseat of their patrol vehicle.

But after DeJesus was inside the vehicle, the officers turned off their body cameras, one of the rule violations that resulted in their recent suspensions. Family members and law enforcement officials say the officers dropped DeJesus off at nearby Westside Park where he reportedly hung out with five people who were drinking around a fire they built.

Patti has said that authorities identified one of those people as a “person of interest” in the case, someone who refused to speak with investigators and asked for legal representation.

DeJesus’ family has maintained that he would be around today if the officers either followed through with arresting him, or took him somewhere safe, like a hospital or warming center on cold February night. DeJesus was drunk, injured and wearing only a t-shirt when the officers dropped him off at the park, his family said.

Zorrilla has graduated from his police academy training less than two months prior to the incident and Feliciano had less than a year of experience working as a Paterson street cop when they encountered DeJesus. Famliy members have said the city should not have put two cops with so little experience together as partners in a patrol unit.

