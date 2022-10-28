Felix DeJesus is still missing. Now the Paterson City Council wants the NJ AG on the case

PATERSON — The City Council is asking the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office to take over the investigation into Felix DeJesus’ disappearance and to make public police Internal Affairs files on the controversial case.

The nine council members made those requests on Thursday in a letter written on their behalf by Paterson’s law director to Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

“The release of any Internal Affairs files would lend transparency to this matter and also may assist with the missing person investigation,” wrote the city’s legal counsel, Aymen Aboushi.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3.

It was not clear what action the Attorney General’s Office would take in response to the council’s request.

DeJesus’ family members have besieged the governing body with angry criticism and hostile questions week after week at the City Hall council meetings ever since the 41-year-old Haledon man went missing on Feb. 2 after being in Paterson police custody.

“This is out of frustration, because the family has not received the answers that it’s looking for from the council,” said Councilman Luis Velez. “It’s time for somebody to answer their questions and put this to rest and maybe bring some peace to the family.”

At present, there are two separate investigations involving DeJesus’ disappearance: a missing person’s case handled by Haledon police and an IA probe by Paterson police into the actions of the officers who took him into custody. Both of those investigations remain open, officials said.

A police body camera video shows Paterson Police Officer Jacob Feliciano handcuff DeJesus with the man stomach-down on the ground outside a Union Avenue bodega and then put him into his patrol vehicle, along with his partner that night, Officer Dodi Zorrilla. But both cops turned off their body cameras after they put DeJesus in the back seat.

City administration officials initially refused to make those body camera recordings public, and released them only after news organizations obtained a court order requiring them to do so.

The missing man’s family members say investigators have told them Feliciano and Zorrilla dropped him off near Westside Park. Haledon police have said their missing person probe has determined that DeJesus was “last seen congregating with five civilians in Westside Park behind John F. Kennedy High School.” But Haledon police have refused to release any other information about DeJesus’ reported encounter with those five people.

The case has fueled growing tensions between the DeJesus family and city officials. Last weekend, one of DeJesus’ brothers, Giovanni, was arrested by Feliciano, the same cop who handcuffed his brother, when Feliciano responded to a call about a domestic dispute.

The Paterson City Council has been talking about asking the attorney general to intervene for several weeks.

“The IA findings should be out in the open for transparency,” said Paterson Councilwoman Maritza Davila.

“Right now the perception out there is that we are hiding something, and I don’t like it,” Davila added, noting that the DeJesus family “has been hurting and waiting for a long time.”

Councilman Alex Mendez said the council has just as little information about the case as does the family.

“I can’t be satisfied until I know what the results of the case are and why this happened,” Mendez said. “If somebody made a mistake, they should pay for it.”

Councilwoman Ruby Cotton said she doesn’t have the expertise to evaluate the way the Paterson police handled the matter.

“I can’t say if anybody mishandled this. I’m not a law enforcement officer,” Cotton said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh did not join with the council members on the letter, saying he didn’t want to “encroach on their rights to act as the governing body.”

Sayegh did not respond when asked if he agreed with the council’s requests.

Jeff Patti, the lawyer representing the DeJesus family in the matter, said he asked the attorney general to take over the IA probe in June. The state responded to that request in July with a letter saying the Internal Affairs case was “at hearing status” and that his request would be considered after the hearing was done.

“This has gone on way too long,” Patti said. “We need this to end.”

