Felix Group Holdings (ASX:FLX) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Felix Group Holdings (ASX:FLX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Felix Group Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2021, Felix Group Holdings had cash of AU$8.9m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.0m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years from June 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Felix Group Holdings Growing?

Felix Group Holdings managed to reduce its cash burn by 60% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 2.5% in that time. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Felix Group Holdings has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Felix Group Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Felix Group Holdings seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$29m, Felix Group Holdings' AU$3.0m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Felix Group Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Felix Group Holdings is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Felix Group Holdings that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

