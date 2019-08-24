Felix Sater: Trump wanted to reveal my secret CIA, FBI work during the campaign

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump wanted to reveal years of secret work that his one-time real estate adviser Felix Sater did for the CIA and FBI because he thought it would result in “mildly positive” press stories that would make him look “patriotic,” Sater said in a new interview.

Trump had previously sought to distance himself from Sater — even insisting in a sworn deposition that he barely knew him. But the Republican presidential candidate thought the disclosure would show “the guy that worked with him, you know, was doing stuff to protect our country,” Sater said, detailing his interactions with Trump about his undercover operations with U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies for the first time.

Felix Sater (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Stefani Reynolds/CNP via Zuma Wire) More

But Trump was blocked from the disclosure, Sater added, when one of his lawyers pointed out that the covert work was “sealed information” that government prosecutors had argued would jeopardize national security if made public. (Trump lawyers Alan Garten, general counsel of the Trump Organization, and Rudy Giuliani did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sater’s claims.)

Sater made his comments in a new interview with Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast shortly after a federal judge unsealed 10-year-old documents that confirm in greater detail than ever before the work that he did for government agencies starting in the late 1990s and continuing for more than a decade.

His undercover role as government cooperator followed an earlier criminal past that included convictions for smashing the face of a commodities broker with a margarita glass in a bar fight and bilking investors for millions of dollars in a mob-related “pump and dump” stock scheme.

“Sater’s cooperation was of a depth and breadth rarely seen,” federal prosecutors wrote to his sentencing judge on Aug. 27, 2009, detailing “crucial” information that Sater provided leading to the conviction of more than 20 financial fraudsters, mafia members and international cybercriminals.

In addition, the prosecutors wrote, Sater “went above and beyond what is expected of most cooperators” and “placed himself in great jeopardy,” including flying to Afghanistan and Central Asia to provide the CIA with details about Osama bin Laden’s satellite phones, the location of Taliban leader Mullah Omar and even an assassination plot against President George W. Bush.

“I know for a fact that I have stopped 100,000 times more crime than I committed with my bar fight and the stock fraud,” Sater said in the “Skullduggery” interview. “And I know that I protected my country. And I know I risked my life for it.”

“I’m not proud of the bad things I’ve done,” he added. But, he insisted, he left his life of crime of his own accord. “When given the opportunity to correct those things, I jumped at it, and I’ll do it again.”

The release of the long-sealed documents on Friday by U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser was at least partial vindication for Sater, a colorful Russian-born émigré whose ties to Trump have long been a subject of controversy. Critics of the president, including some in Congress, have suggested that Sater was a potential link between Trump and organized crime.

Felix Sater arrives for a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee last month. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) More

The criticism was amplified by disclosures that the real estate adviser had reached out to Russian contacts in 2015 to advance a proposal for a giant Trump Tower in Moscow. The business plan was never publicly disclosed during the presidential campaign.